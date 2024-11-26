PDWP approves uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes amounting to Rs 6458.875 million. Approval was given in the 47th meeting of PDWP which was held on Monday and chaired by Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

Concrete lining of irrigation channels to improve water delivery performance and conveyance efficiency-III at the cost of Rs 3995.293 million was approved.

Construction of service more flyover to connect with Industrial Area-II Gujrat link road in district Gujrat at the cost of Rs 2463.582 million was also approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

