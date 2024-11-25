AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
FFBL 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
FFL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
HUBC 109.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.55%)
KEL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
KOSM 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
NBP 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.36%)
OGDC 192.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-1.38%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
PPL 153.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.49%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
PTC 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.08%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TOMCL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
TRG 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
UNITY 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,787 Increased By 989.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 30,838 Increased By 357.5 (1.17%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-25

Pesco earns Rs2.4bn net profit in Q1

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (Pesco) has demonstrated impressive financial growth during the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2024-25, marking a substantial turnaround in its financial position.

For the period July to September 2024, Pesco recorded a net profit of Rs. 2.4 billion, a remarkable recovery from the Rs.13.5 billion loss it faced during the same period of last year 2023-24, according to an official communiqué here.

This notable improvement in Pesco’s financial performance has been attributed to enhanced operational efficiency and the proactive policy guidance provided by the Pesco Board of Directors (BOD).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Pesco, Himayat Ullah Khan, has placed a strong emphasis on implementing industrial reforms to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the industrial sector.

These initiatives are set to significantly increase energy demand of Pesco while driving industrial growth and boosting the overall economy of the area.

Also the company’s strategic focus on streamlining operations, reducing losses, and improving revenue collection has played a key role in achieving this positive financial outcome.

The turnaround reflects Pesco’s commitment to strengthening its financial stability and ensuring a more stable and reliable electricity supply to its customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PESCO Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited PESCO net profit

Comments

200 characters

Pesco earns Rs2.4bn net profit in Q1

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories