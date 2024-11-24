AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Internet services face disruption again in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 10:47pm

Internet disruption was experienced by users in various parts of Pakistan on Sunday, as the government vowed to “protect Islamabad” amid a protest call from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the capital city.

Netizens from Islamabad to Karachi reported internet disruption, particularly mobile internet, while residents of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also faced the same issue.

WhatsApp users across the country faced significant issues in connecting to WhatsApp Web as well as sending and receiving multimedia messages via its mobile application.

Internet services face disruption across Pakistan, PTA blames PTCL

Global internet monitoring group NetBlocks also confirmed the unavailability of WhatsApp services through a number of internet service providers in Pakistan.

The disruption coincides with a call for protest in Islamabad by the PTI, demanding release of its founder Imran Khan who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior had said that internet and cellular service suspensions would only be limited to areas deemed high-risk in terms of security.

In 2024, Pakistan remains engulfed in shutdown of mobile services and disruption in internet services, while X (formerly Twitter) remains blocked in the country for around 9 months.

