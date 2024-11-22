AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Defence production: Seminar explores future challenges and solutions

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: As part of the IDEAS Pakistan 2024 exhibition, an esteemed international seminar was held under the theme “Pakistan’s Defence Production Potential - Challenges, Opportunities and Way Forward.” Bringing together leading voices in the defence industry from Pakistan and abroad, the seminar provided critical insights into the future of Pakistan’s defence production capabilities, challenges, and the evolving global landscape.

The event featured a keynote address by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI(M), HI(M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who highlighted the strategic importance of developing a self-reliant defence industry and explored the pathways for enhancing Pakistan’s defence production capabilities.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Ismail Demir from Turkey, who presented a session on “Study of Contemporary Models for Reorientation of Defence Industry: Turkey’s Case Study,” sharing key lessons from Turkey’s transformative defence industry strategies. Additional talks by Dr. Nabeel Hayat Malik, Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retd), Dr. Athar Osama Siddiqui and AVM Liaquatullah brought diverse perspectives on advancing Pakistan’s technological competencies, forging international collaborations, and addressing policy challenges.

Federal secretary MoDP in his closing remarks emphasized the Governments resolve to facilitate and enable the development of an indigenous defence production capability in the country.

The seminar was moderated by AVM Dr. Rizwan Riaz, who facilitated a robust discussion on practical solutions and collaborative opportunities, setting a forward-looking agenda for Pakistan’s defence production sector.

IDEAS Pakistan is an international defence exhibition and seminar that brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and researchers to discuss innovative solutions and strategies for the defence sector. The 2024 event continues its legacy of fostering collaboration and advancing technological innovation in the region.

