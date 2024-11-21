AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.33%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
FFBL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (9.4%)
FFL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 110.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
PPL 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.14%)
PRL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 10,348 Increased By 161.7 (1.59%)
BR30 31,484 Increased By 147.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 96,619 Increased By 1072.2 (1.12%)
KSE30 29,957 Increased By 379.4 (1.28%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore at over one-week high as traders weigh resilient demand against high portside stocks

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 12:09pm

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices climbed to a more-than-one-week high on Thursday as investors and traders weighed firm near-term demand against high portside stocks while awaiting new direction on outlook from top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.45% higher at 778 yuan ($107.45) a metric ton, as of 0243 GMT. It hit 782 yuan earlier, its highest since Nov. 8.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.86% higher at $101.9 a ton, as of 0233 GMT.

It touched the highest level since Nov. 11 at $102 earlier.

“Ore prices found some support from resilient demand, with hot metal output hovering relatively high. But the upside room was limited by rising portside stocks because of more arrivals of seaborne cargoes,” said Zhuo Guiqiu, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.

“We expected prices to be rangebound in the short term.”

The output of hot metal, which is a blast furnace product, is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

China will set the tone for the country’s economic development at a meeting in December and, so, in the short term, the market will give more weight to the macro economic factors, analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note, referring to the expectation of more stimulus next month.

Iron ore rises on resilient steel demand, China stimulus hopes

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.51% and 0.13%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground.

Rebar rose 0.39%, hot-rolled coil added 0.2%, and stainless steel ticked up 0.3%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore at over one-week high as traders weigh resilient demand against high portside stocks

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery; Adani Group shares tumble

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

Read more stories