RTO’s online open court for taxpayers on Friday

Published 21 Nov, 2024

PESHAWAR: An online open court for the redressal of the genuine problems of the taxpayers would be held on Friday at Tax House Peshawar from 12:00 P.M to 1:00 P.M said a press release issued here from the Regional Tax Office (RTO) on Wednesday.

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar Yasir Ali will participate as special guest while Commissioner (Withholding Zone) Ashfaq Masood, Commissioner Peshawar Zone Dr Farooq Jameel, Commissioner Mardan Zone Shaheed Mehboob, Commissioner (Withholding Zone) Mohammad Nawaz, Commissioner (Corporate Zone) Ajmal Khan, Deputy Commissioner (HQs) Riaz Ahmad Khan and Assistant Commissioner/Focal Person Sheroz Rashid Khan will be present for the assistance of the Chief Commissioner.

For the resolution of their genuine problems, the trading community and other taxpayers could participate in the online open court through facebook website (wwe.facebook.com/rtopwr).

On this occasion, the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will highlight the importance and utilities of installation of the Point of Sale (POS) at mega stores and legal requirements.

Furthermore, the taxpayers would also be briefed regarding measures for the prevention of illegal transportation of cigarettes, prohibition of stock in the shops and other legal steps.

