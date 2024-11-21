Sindh’s varsities: Students from G-B: Sindh CM vows to increase number of seats

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan at the Chief Minister’s House.

The meeting was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minister for Excise Haji Rehmat Khaliq and CM’s Special Assistant Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, CM Gulbar Khan requested an increase in the number of seats allocated for students from Gilgit-Baltistan in Sindh’s medical and engineering colleges, highlighting that over 10,000 students from Gilgit-Baltistan are currently studying in Karachi.

At this, CM Murad Shah assured that he would personally review the matter of increasing seats for Gilgit-Baltistan students in Sindh’s universities, particularly the medical ones.

CM GB Gulbar Khan said that the students of his province were facing accommodation issues in the hostels of the universities of the province. At this, CM Murad Shah promised that the PPP government would identify land and ensure the completion of the hostel project.

