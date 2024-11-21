AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
Selected federal institutes: Cambridge syllabus to be introduced next year

Naveed Siddiqui Published 21 Nov, 2024 08:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Education has announced the introduction of Cambridge Syllabus in selected federal government educational institutes from next academic year.

Federal Education Secretary Moinuddin Wani, while speaking at an event organised by Cambridge education system, said that decision was taken to align students’ educational standards with those of private institutions.

“Initially, Cambridge syllabus will be taught in four federal government’s model colleges,” said the secretary, adding, federal government will pay the fees of the students. He said that new system will be offered to students from grade 6 to 12, he said.

He said the pilot project will later be extended to other government institutions.

Wani said that over 8,000 out-of-school children will be enrolled in Islamabad’s government institutions.

When contacted, a Cambridge official maintained that half of the cost of fee will be borne by them and the other by the government.

Meanwhile, the International Education group of Cambridge University Press and Assessment (Cambridge), Wednesday, announced the launch of a new climate literacy programme in Pakistan designed to help students develop climate awareness and become engaged in climate and sustainability issues.

Education is recognised as a major strategy to mitigate climate change because it plays a crucial role in equipping current and future generations with the holistic knowledge and skills to address climate-related challenges at local, national, and global levels.

Called Cambridge Climate Quest, the programme is a two-and-a-half-hour free online course that will be available to all learners enrolled in all educational boards across Pakistan.

The programme is tailored to Pakistan and students will learn about local climate change-induced events such as the floods of 2010, the heatwave in 2017 and the current high levels of air pollution in Lahore.

Students will also be able to explore some of the country’s national plans and policies for climate control, such as national flood protection plans. Uzma Yousuf, country director Pakistan, Cambridge University Press and Assessment is the Climate Quest Ambassador for Pakistan and will spearhead the Cambridge Climate Quest programme.

