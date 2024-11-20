LHC issues notices to govt on plea against slow internet speed, blocking VPN

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and others on a petition against slowed down of internet speed and blocking the Virtual Private Network (VPN). The court also sought replies from the respondent.

Petitioner a bar member Azhar Sadiqque through his counsel contended that internet users facing disruption of the service and also grappling difficulties in the internet use.

He pleaded that the government is also going to impose ban on the VPN without any justification.

He sought the court’s directions for ending obstacles in the internet speed and restraining ban on VPN.

