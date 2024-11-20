Pakistan Ordnance Factories: ‘From humble beginning to a formidable force’

Introduction, An essential component of Pakistan’s defence sector, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) is the country’s top defence industrial facility, having been established in 1951. POF has more than 22,000 highly qualified employees spread throughout several production sites.

Operating under the Ministry of Defence Production, POF is responsible for producing a broad range of weapons, ammunition, and military hardware for both the Pakistan Armed Forces and foreign customers.

Core Responsibilities:

a. To meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan during war and peace

b. Optimal utilization of surplus capacity of POF.

Diverse Production

POF produces a variety of goods, such as weapons, explosives, ammunition, artillery rounds, military equipment, and various commercial goods.

Product Range:

a. Small Arms and Light Weapons: Rifles, machine guns, pistols, and shotguns.

b. Ammunition: Various calibres of small and large calibre ammunition.

c. Explosives and Chemicals: Industrial explosives, propellants, and other chemical materials.

d. Artillery and support Equipment: Advanced artillery systems and support equipment.

e. Specialized Products: Personal protection gear, ordnance, and military supplies. More than 100 x products are being developed and produced.

Weapons

Small Arms Ammunition

Artillery Ammunition

Mortar Bombs

Aircraft Bombs, Aircraft and Anti-Aircraft Munitions

Tank and Anti-Tank Ammunition

Rockets

Grenades, Pyro-techniques and Mines

Commercial Explosives

Commercial Products

Sporting Ammo

Garments

Subsidiaries

• Wah Industries Limited

Wah Industries Limited (WIL) was established in 1958 as a commercial enterprise of Pakistan Ordnance Factories and was incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the companies Act 1913 (Companies Ordinance 1984) for optimal utilization of surplus production capacity.

It has 06 x subsidiaries:-

Wah Brass Mills

Wah Brass Mills (Pvt) Ltd, formally known as POF Brass Mills, established in 1954, is engaged in producing premium quality bras and other copper alloys, conforming to the most stringent international standards adopted worldwide.

WBM is among the leading brass producing industries in South Asia, proudly serving the country’s premier defence industrial complex, the Pakistan Ordnance Factories, various public and private organizations of repute as well as international market.

Hi-Tech Plastics

Hi-Tech Plastics (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Wah Industries Limited, working with 06 x Technical workshops, where technically skilled workforce is busy producing high quality plastic products. Keeping in mind the future endeavours and innovation, Hi-Tech plastic is supplying Plastics, packing material to Pakistan Armed Forces. Moreover, the commercial products such as PVC pipes, drip irrigation have been a success over the years.

Short Gun Ammo FY

Shotgun Ammunition Factory (SGA Fy) was established in 1981, since then it is manufacturing different types of 12-Bore Cartridges with brand name of “Shaheen”. 12 Bore Shaheen cartridges include shot number 4 to 9. Moreover, skeet and Trap, Buck shots, SG, LG, BB and AAA are also manufactured along with non-lethal cartridges for LEAs & PAF.

ElectraTech

Established as a sub-unit of WIL for one window PCB Solutions which include PCB Designing, PCB Fabrication, SMT and THT. With an advanced inspection facility, the setup ensures compliance with international standards.

Guns & More

A subsidiary of WIL, Guns & More has widened the scope of domestic sales of non-prohibited arms, ammunition and hunting gear across Pakistan. The inventory boasts a wide range of top-quality rifles, shotguns, pistols, and other firearms that are synonymous with exceptional performance and safety.

• Wah Nobel Group

Wah Nobel was founded in 1962 as a commercial subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) with joint venture between POFs and SAAB Group (Sweden). Wah Nobel Group has six companies on its orbit and develops, manufactures, markets a wide range of commercial explosives, Detonators, Blasting Accessories and industrial Chemicals of International standards and have foot prints on energy sector.

Modernization and innovation

POF has consistently updated its machinery and procedures throughout the years, integrating cutting-edge technologies to boost productivity and product quality. With a long history of excellence, POF is still at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies and innovative manufacturing techniques. POF’s commitment to modernization and expansion is demonstrated by the following initiatives:

IDePrO

A POF facility connected to the research and development department that offers on-the-table solutions for complex engineering issues, sophisticated simulations, 3D modelling, reverse engineering, and prototyping.

Strategic initiatives and export performance

Export Potential:

POF has established itself within the international markets and collaborates with several defence entities. With a focus on maintaining global standards, POF exports its products to over 40 countries worldwide. This international collaboration ensures technology transfer, modernization, opportunities, and quality assurance in its product range. By exporting defence products, POF not only strengthens economic ties with other countries but also enhances Pakistan’s defence diplomacy and international standing.

Export strategies:

Market diversification:

POF is targeting new international markets, reducing reliance on traditional importers.

Innovative solutions:

Offering customized products based on client-specific requirements, enhancing the attractiveness to diverse markets.

Collaborative Ventures:

Forming alliances with international defence companies for joint production and technology exchange.

POF’s role in supporting Pakistan’s Defence Strategy:

POF plays a crucial role in supporting Pakistan’s defence strategy in several ways:

• Self-Reliance in Defence Production:

POF contributes to self-reliance by manufacturing a vast array of conventional arms and ammunition for the Pakistan Armed Forces, reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.

• Arms and Ammunition Supply:

It ensures a steady and reliable supply of arms and ammunition, catering to the needs of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, which is vital for operational readiness and maintaining defence purpose.

• Research and Development:

POF invests in R&D to advance indigenous technology, improving existing products and developing new ones, which contributes to technological advancements in defence capabilities.

• Support during Conflicts:

In times of conflict, POF is critical for rapidly scaling up production to meet increased demands, ensuing that the military is adequately equipped at all times.

• Employment and Economic Impact:

As a major employer, POF stimulates local economy and supports communities around its operational areas, aiding in social stability which indirectly supports defence readiness.

IDEAS – 2024

POF participates in International Defence Export Exhibition & Seminar with its products range, and launches new products. POF in similar fashion participated in the IDEAS-2022 and launched its 12 products during event in Karachi.

POF is planning to participate with full zeal and spirit to promote defence exports according to its mandate. POF has finalized following list to be launched at IDEAS 2024, to be held in Karachi from 19-22 November 2024.

ETSQ & ET Fuses

MDS Ammo & improved version

RDMS (122 mm Rocket Delivery Mine System)

76 mm Gren gr burst & 76 (AT - AL)

35 mm TP/TP-T a/w Fuze of HE Ammo

125 APFSDS EP

HPC Computing Facility

3D Printing Facility (Metal/Polymer)

Advanced High Speed Prov Imagery Aerial Camera

Reverse Engineering (CMM + CAD/CAM)

Economic Impact

As one of the largest defence industrial complex in Pakistan, POF not only supports the defence sector but also contributes significantly to the local economy through employment and industrial activities.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) makes a significant contribution to the nation’s economic development through:

Employment generation:

Providing livelihoods for over 22,000 workers, positively impacting the country’s employment landscape.

Foreign exchange earnings:

Exporting surplus production to more than 40 countries, bolstering Pakistan’s economy through substantial foreign exchange inflows.

