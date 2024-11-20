Interim bail of Omar, others extended

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub Khan and others in a case registered under terrorism charges at Sangjani police station.

ATC judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan, Zartaj Gul, and Faisal Ameen till December 5.

PTI’s lawyers Sardar Masroof and Amina Ali, and MNA Zartaj Gul appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, PTI’s lawyers filed applications seeking exemptions applications which the court approved.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 5.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Zarjat Gul said that movements cannot be stopped by placing containers on roads and through police actions.

The PTI’s movement will continue till the fulfilment of their demands. She said that people will come out on November 24 for their rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024