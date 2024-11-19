IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that the 12th edition of IDEAS with a participation of defence experts and manufactures from across the world will prove to be a milestone in development of the country’s defence industry.

Addressing the12th edition of defence exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2024 at Expo Center, Karachi, the minister said that a defence ecosystem is being launched through the platform for providing connectivity between the academia, industry and public-private sectors in defence production.

He further said that Pakistani defence products are competing at the international market and expressed the government’s commitment to continue to create a business-friendly environment for investment in human capital and professionals in this industry.

Asif said Pakistan being a responsible state has always committed to play role for international peace, stability and order and called for responsible use of modern technology in confronting geo-strategic challenges to make the world a better and safer place.

The IDEAS 2024 will feature international seminars, defense technology demonstrations, and business networking through B2B and B2G engagements.

A special Karachi Show is scheduled at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 21.

Moreover, the expo will feature participation from 55 nations, including Iran and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has imposed a seven-day ban on protests and rallies in the port city.

As per the notification, the ban, under Section 144, was imposed on a request from the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range.

During the expo, all protests, sit-ins, rallies, and gatherings of more than five people are banned across the city.