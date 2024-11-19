AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

Chinese Special Envoy meets FO spokesperson

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, called on Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Monday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement that the Chinese envoy also held detailed consultations with the Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich.

The two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the vital role of neighbouring countries for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

