Around 100 projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israel: army

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said group Hezbollah fired around 100 projectiles from Lebanon into northern Israel on Monday, with the country’s air defence system intercepting some of them.

Israel’s first responders said two people, including a 65-year-old woman with a shrapnel wound to the neck, sustained light injuries in northern Israel and were taken to hospital.

Lebanon rocket fire kills two in Israel

The military said in a first statement that “as of 15:00 (1300 GMT), approximately 60 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today”.

Later it said, “following the sirens that sounded between 15:09 and 15:11 in the Western Galilee area, approximately 40 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory”.

Israel has escalated its bombing of targets in Lebanon since September 23 and has since sent in ground troops, following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges of fire begun by the Hezbollah in support of Hamas in Gaza.