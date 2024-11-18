AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-18

ETEA introduces modern, transparent recruitment process in KP

Press Release Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

PESHAWAR: In a significant step towards modernizing and ensuring transparency in the recruitment process for public sector institutions, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) successfully conducted a computer-based test for various posts in the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP). This marks a milestone in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa’s efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies for merit-based recruitment.

The test, conducted for posts such as manager (admin & accounts/customer care), assistant manager (hr & admin), assistant manager (accounts & payments), assistant manager (mis), hr officer, fleet officer, and mis assistant, was entirely computerized. Each candidate received a unique, randomly generated question paper, ensuring fairness and eliminating any possibility of bias.

Under this system, candidates were shown their results instantly upon completing the test, reducing reliance on manual intervention and reinforcing the integrity of the examination process. Candidates participated in the test in a calm and organized environment, with many expressing their satisfaction with the streamlined process. Immediate result announcements further boosted their confidence in the system.

Executive Director ETEA, Adil Saeed Safi, emphasized that the computer-based test exemplifies ETEA’s dedication to merit-based recruitment. We aim to implement this system across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a phased manner, enabling candidates to appear at the nearest centre,” he said.

He also shared that ETEA is working on partnerships with public and private universities and colleges to expand this initiative. Once fully implemented, all examination processes under ETEA will be computerized, ensuring a standardized and efficient recruitment mechanism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Khyber pakhtunkhwa WSSP ETEA

Comments

200 characters

ETEA introduces modern, transparent recruitment process in KP

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories