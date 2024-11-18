ETEA introduces modern, transparent recruitment process in KP

PESHAWAR: In a significant step towards modernizing and ensuring transparency in the recruitment process for public sector institutions, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) successfully conducted a computer-based test for various posts in the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP). This marks a milestone in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa’s efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies for merit-based recruitment.

The test, conducted for posts such as manager (admin & accounts/customer care), assistant manager (hr & admin), assistant manager (accounts & payments), assistant manager (mis), hr officer, fleet officer, and mis assistant, was entirely computerized. Each candidate received a unique, randomly generated question paper, ensuring fairness and eliminating any possibility of bias.

Under this system, candidates were shown their results instantly upon completing the test, reducing reliance on manual intervention and reinforcing the integrity of the examination process. Candidates participated in the test in a calm and organized environment, with many expressing their satisfaction with the streamlined process. Immediate result announcements further boosted their confidence in the system.

Executive Director ETEA, Adil Saeed Safi, emphasized that the computer-based test exemplifies ETEA’s dedication to merit-based recruitment. We aim to implement this system across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a phased manner, enabling candidates to appear at the nearest centre,” he said.

He also shared that ETEA is working on partnerships with public and private universities and colleges to expand this initiative. Once fully implemented, all examination processes under ETEA will be computerized, ensuring a standardized and efficient recruitment mechanism.

