Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

IDEAS 2024 to begin on 19th

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

KARACHI: The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 is set to commence on November 19 at the Karachi Expo Centre, featuring participation from 55 nations, including Iran and the United Kingdom.

The four-day event will showcase cutting-edge defense technology and foster international military cooperation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Brigadier M Adeel of Defence Exports Promotion Organization (DEPO) highlighted the exhibition’s remarkable growth since its inception in 2000. “From humble beginnings with 65 exhibitors from 15 countries, IDEAS 2024 will now host 560 exhibitors, with 333 representing 55 different nations,” he stated.

Commodore Itezaz revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the event, which will feature international seminars, defense technology demonstrations, and business networking through B2B and B2G engagements. A special Karachi Show is scheduled at Sea View (Nishan-e-Pakistan) on November 21.

DIG Traffic Ahmad Cheema announced comprehensive traffic diversions for the duration of the exhibition. Key changes include: Closure of Sir Shah Muhammad Suleman Road from Hassan Square to Stadium; Roads connecting University Road and Stadium Road to Expo Centre will be closed from November 19-22; Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road will be restricted from 7am to 7pm; Heavy and commercial vehicles, including water tankers, will be banned from Karsaz Road.

Alternative Routes: Traffic from Sharea Faisal will be diverted through Drigh Road; Vehicles can use Shaheed-e-Millat Road or Teen Hatti Road as alternatives; Commuters are advised to use the route from Gharibabad to Shara Faisal or Hassan Square and Nipa to access Sir Shah Suleman Road.

This year’s IDEAS exhibition marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s defense cooperation initiatives, bringing together global defense industry leaders under one roof. The event has established itself as a premier platform for international defense collaboration and technological exchange.

