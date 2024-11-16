DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) has declared the election of Central Chairman, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Faisal Ahmed Mukhar for the term of 2024-26 null and void and directed the Association that Chairman PSMA shall be elected by all members of the Executive Committee of PSMA.

According to Director DGTO Ali Suffian, counsel of the complainant submitted that the election process for the year2024-26 was initiated on July 13, 2024 and in terms of Rule 16 and 17 of the T.O Rules, 2013, and following members of the Election Commission were appointed by the Executive Committee of PSMA (Central) and were notified along with issuance of Election Schedule by Secretary General PSMA (Central) on July 13, 2024; (i) Ali Altaf Saleem, Shakarganj Limited; (ii) Maqsood Mali, JDW Sugar Mills Limited; and (iii) Wasif Khalid, Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited.

In the 59th AGM of PSMA held on September 30, 2024 the “announcement of the names of office-bearers of the new Committee” was Item No. 5. The Regional Committees after conduct of elections at Regional level intimated the following results to PSMA (Central) KPK Region; (i) Iskander M Khan, Chairman, Chashma Sugar Mills Unit-II, D I Khan; (ii) Rizwan Ullah Khan, Premier Sugar Mills Mardan; (iii) Muhammad Bilal Bhatti, Al-Moiz Sugar Mills, D I Khan; and (iv) Nusrat Ali Khan, Chashma Sugar Mills, Unit-I, D I Khan.

Punjab Region: Ch Muhammad Aslam, Chairman PSMA, Punjab Region, Mian Faisal Ahmed, Member Executive Committee and Omer G Adam, Member Executive Committee.

Sindh Region: Asim Ghani Usman, Senior Vice Chairman. Suleman Kanjiani, Chairman PSMA, Sindh Region, Haider Bux Rustamani, Member Executive Committee and Khalid Hayat, Member Executive Committee.

The counsels for parties and PSMA contested their viewpoint before the Director DGTO, an arm of Commerce Ministry, who reserved the decision.

On Friday, the decision has been released according to which Director DGTO says that in exercise of powers delegated by the Regulator Trade Organizations under Section 22(2) of Trade Organizations Act, 2013, the he intends to dispose of the complaint filed by Rizwan Ullah Khan, Chairman KPK Region, Member Central Executive Committee, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) against Asim Ghani Usman, former Chairman, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA). The complaint is filed on illegal conduct of election for Chairman PSMA (central) for year 2024-26 and non-observance of Rotation policy region wise.

DGTO is of the view that after hearing both parties it is clear that election of Chairman PSMA (Central) was not supervised by the Election Commission as required under Rule 21 of the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013 and the provision of rotation under Article 18 (a) (iii) of Memorandum of Articles of Association has not been followed. Further, Asim Ghani Usman (former Chairman PSMA) held the charge of Chairman PSMA and retired on September 30, 2024 but remained acting Chairman till October 10, 2024.

“As he( Asim Ghani Usman) was not a member of the Election Commission PSMA, hence actions taken by him on behalf of the Election Commission (PSMA) during these 10 days have not legal effect,” observed by the DGTO.

