AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-16

‘Recent tax shortfall should be addressed without imposing additional burdens’

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 07:26am

LAHORE: “In light of the tremendous challenges faced by our citizens, who have endured a staggering 60% inflation over the past 2.5 years, it is essential that we address the recent tax shortfall of over RS 180 billion in the first four months without imposing additional burdens on the common people”.

Nazir Hussain, President Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) stated this during a think tank session held at PCJCCI Secretariat on Friday.

He added that we should advocate meaningful taxation reforms that address policy weaknesses and target the “abnormal profits” of certain protected sectors. By doing so, we can promote a fairer distribution of the tax burden while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI appreciated the incentive package provided by the prime minister that will provide a “quantum jump” to economic growth and encourage agricultural, industrial and commercial activities through additional consumption at cheaper rates. For commercial consumers, base rates range from Rs 39.53 to Rs 48.78 per unit, while incremental usage will be billed at Rs 26.07 per unit — a discount of 34-47pc.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI said that industrial consumers, whose rates are between Rs 31.79 and Rs 41.12 per unit, will also pay Rs 26 per unit on additional consumption, leading to savings of 18-37pc. But it should be much appropriate and convenient if they will provide relief in electricity rates, advocating a reduction of Rs 12 per unit across all consumer categories—residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural—based on total consumption, not merely incremental usage.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that this can be achieved by finalising the capacity payment agreement on a take-and-pay basis by December 31, 2024. It will definitely boost the economic growth and encourage agricultural, industrial and commercial activities through additional consumption at cheaper rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR PCJCCI taxation reforms tax shortfall

Comments

200 characters

‘Recent tax shortfall should be addressed without imposing additional burdens’

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories