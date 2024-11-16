AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PHMA for charging power bill rates on basis of total consumption

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 07:32am

LAHORE: Central Chairman of Pakistan Hardware Merchants Association Sardar Usman Ghani Central Chairman in a statement has demanded the government to charge electricity bill rates on the basis of total consumption and not on excess consumption, moreover domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural electricity bills to be received on the basis of uniform rates.

He demanded that electricity rates should be reduced by 12 rupees per unit in the current month’s bills, so that the citizens, industries and businesses who have been suffering from inflation for the past two and a half years can breathe a sigh of relief. He further said that the government, while reviewing the agreements made with the power plants, brought them on the principle of “pay as much as you produce.”

He has emphasized that the development projects in Pakistan have been disrupted while the increase in the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products has put a lot of burden on the people and industries.

On top of that, the rise in interest rates has reduced inflation but severely damaged market activities. He said that the interest rate should be reduced and the interest rate should be brought to single digit. He said that the rate of inflation has decreased but inflation has not decreased.

