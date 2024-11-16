AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

Cut wood from trees declared exempted from sales tax

Hamid Waleed Published 16 Nov, 2024 07:50am

LAHORE: In a significant setback to the sales tax department, a recent tribunal ruling has declared that cut wood from trees, including poplar and eucalyptus, remains agriculture produce and is exempt from sales tax.

The department’s attempt to impose sales tax on farmers selling cut wood to wood processing companies has been thwarted, leaving farmers relieved and the department reeling.

The sales tax department had been attempting to recover sales tax from farmers under Section 11(2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The case involved a chipboard manufacturer who purchased cut wood from farmers and middlemen. However, the tribunal held that cutting wood into pieces does not constitute a manufacturing process, and the wood remains agriculture produce until further processed into chipboard or laminated wood.

The ruling stated that Entry No. 10 of Table-II of the Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990, exempts agriculture produce from sales tax.

“This is a clear failure of the sales tax department to understand the nuances of agriculture produce,” said a leading tax consultant. “Farmers have been unfairly targeted, and we welcome this ruling,” he added.

He further criticised the department’s action as an attempt to overstep its authority and burden farmers with unnecessary taxes. “This ruling exposes the department’s misguided policies,” said Dr Muhammad Khan, an agriculture expert. “Imposing sales tax on agriculture produce would have devastated farmers’ livelihoods.”

Farmers across Pakistan have expressed relief and gratitude for the ruling. “We were worried that the sales tax department would drain our already meagre profits,” said Muhammad Ali, a farmer from Punjab. “This ruling has saved us from financial ruin.”

Another tax practitioner said the failure of the sales tax department to impose tax on cut wood has raised questions about its competence and understanding of agriculture-related taxation. “This ruling highlights the need for better policy-making and implementation,” he added.

The sales tax department has been ordered to revisit its policies and ensure that farmers are not unfairly targeted. As the department regroups, farmers are celebrating this victory, knowing that their livelihoods are secure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Farmers FBR Sales Tax trees sales tax department wood

Comments

200 characters

Cut wood from trees declared exempted from sales tax

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories