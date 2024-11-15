Unrestricted freedom of speech contributing to moral degradation: COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir warned on Friday that freedom of speech without regulatory frameworks was contributing to the erosion of moral values across societies.

He made these remarks while addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2024 on the topic of Pakistan’s role in peace and stability“. The event was organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV on X, the army chief said, “Unrestricted freedom of speech is leading to the degradation of moral values ​​in all societies.”

“While technology has enhanced access to knowledge, it has also facilitated the rapid spread of misinformation and hateful narratives, destabilizing political and social structures globally,” the army chief said, as he highlighted the dual-edged impact of technological advancements on information dissemination.

He stressed that without comprehensive laws and regulations, the misuse of free speech will continue to undermine societal harmony and weaken ethical standards.

The COAS added that unchecked narratives, fueled by misinformation, not only disrupt social cohesion but also exacerbate global divisions along religious, ethnic, and ideological lines.

‘Pakistan won’t be part of global conflict’

Gen Munir noted that Pakistan would not become part of any global conflict. However, the country would play its role in promoting peace and stability worldwide, he said.

The army chief highlighted Pakistan’s active contributions to global peacebuilding, including its participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, where 235,000 Pakistani troops have served and 181 have made the ultimate sacrifice.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s advocacy for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Lebanon, and other conflict zones.

‘Minorities unsafe in US, UK, Canda due to India’s extremist ideology’

The COAS expressed concerns over the rise of extremist ideologies in India, noting that minorities abroad, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, were “at risk” due to such an ideology.

He stressed that the oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir was due to the continuation of Hindutva policies by the RSS-inspired BJP government

He stressed the need for a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The army chief reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

The army chief noted that Pakistan has repeatedly provided humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon and mentioned the country’s advocacy for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.