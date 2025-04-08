AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 10:26pm

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider passed away at the age of 84, his family and party confirmed on Tuesday.

His wife, Naheed Wasi, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook. She added that the details of the funeral would be provided later.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran politician.

In his condolence message, the prime minister paid tribute to the late politician’s lifelong struggle for democracy and public service. “Taj Haider’s demise marks the loss of a prominent political figure in Pakistan’s democratic landscape,” the prime minister said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul. “May Allah grant him eternal peace and give patience and strength to his family,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed profound grief, stating that he and all PPP workers were deeply saddened by the loss. “The passing of Taj Haider is an irreparable loss that cannot be filled,” Shah said.

Shah described Haider as a wise, composed, and seasoned politician who remained committed to democratic values and public service throughout his life.

“Taj Haider always fought for the cause of democracy and dedicated his life to serving the people,” Shah added.

Senator Taj Haider PPP leader Taj Haider passed away Taj Haider death

Comments

200 characters

PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away in Karachi

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Read more stories