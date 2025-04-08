PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away in Karachi

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Taj Haider passed away at the age of 84, his family and party confirmed on Tuesday.

His wife, Naheed Wasi, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook. She added that the details of the funeral would be provided later.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran politician.

In his condolence message, the prime minister paid tribute to the late politician’s lifelong struggle for democracy and public service. “Taj Haider’s demise marks the loss of a prominent political figure in Pakistan’s democratic landscape,” the prime minister said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul. “May Allah grant him eternal peace and give patience and strength to his family,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed profound grief, stating that he and all PPP workers were deeply saddened by the loss. “The passing of Taj Haider is an irreparable loss that cannot be filled,” Shah said.

Shah described Haider as a wise, composed, and seasoned politician who remained committed to democratic values and public service throughout his life.

“Taj Haider always fought for the cause of democracy and dedicated his life to serving the people,” Shah added.