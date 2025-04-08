AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration

BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 08:45pm

Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday signed a joint bidding agreement to participate in the country’s offshore oil and gas exploration bid round, the Ministry of Petroleum said in a statement.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in the presence of Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

Under the agreement, leading Pakistani exploration and production (E&P) companies — Mari Energies Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) — will partner with Turkish state-owned enterprise Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) to jointly bid for offshore blocks.

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

In February 2025, the government announced a competitive offshore block bid round, offering 40 offshore blocks located in the Makran and Indus basins for exploration licenses. The initiative is seen as a major opportunity to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Speaking after the signing, Minister Malik expressed optimism over enhanced energy cooperation with Turkiye, terming the agreement a “strategic collaboration” that would bring advanced technology, technical expertise, and international best practices to Pakistan’s offshore exploration efforts.

“Seismic studies have indicated significant hydrocarbon reserves off Pakistan’s coast,” he said. “We are committed to facilitating such partnerships and unlocking the true potential of our offshore region.”

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Turkoglu, CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation; Faheem Haider, MD of Mari Energies, Ahmad Hayat Lak, MD of OGDCL, and Imran Abbasi, MD of PPL.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the minerals investment forum and reiterated Turkiye’s interest in strengthening bilateral energy ties.

Analysts view the agreement as a positive signal for regional cooperation in the energy sector and a boost for investor confidence in Pakistan’s natural resources.

Oil and gas oil and gas exploration oil and gas sector Oil and gas production Pakistan Turkiye ties Pakistan Turkiye collboration

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Rupee falls further against US dollar

PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away in Karachi

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Read more stories