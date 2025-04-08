Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration

Pakistan and Turkiye on Tuesday signed a joint bidding agreement to participate in the country’s offshore oil and gas exploration bid round, the Ministry of Petroleum said in a statement.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in the presence of Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

Under the agreement, leading Pakistani exploration and production (E&P) companies — Mari Energies Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) — will partner with Turkish state-owned enterprise Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) to jointly bid for offshore blocks.

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

In February 2025, the government announced a competitive offshore block bid round, offering 40 offshore blocks located in the Makran and Indus basins for exploration licenses. The initiative is seen as a major opportunity to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Speaking after the signing, Minister Malik expressed optimism over enhanced energy cooperation with Turkiye, terming the agreement a “strategic collaboration” that would bring advanced technology, technical expertise, and international best practices to Pakistan’s offshore exploration efforts.

“Seismic studies have indicated significant hydrocarbon reserves off Pakistan’s coast,” he said. “We are committed to facilitating such partnerships and unlocking the true potential of our offshore region.”

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Turkoglu, CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation; Faheem Haider, MD of Mari Energies, Ahmad Hayat Lak, MD of OGDCL, and Imran Abbasi, MD of PPL.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the minerals investment forum and reiterated Turkiye’s interest in strengthening bilateral energy ties.

Analysts view the agreement as a positive signal for regional cooperation in the energy sector and a boost for investor confidence in Pakistan’s natural resources.