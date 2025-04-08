Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir announced on Tuesday that “Pakistan is ready to become a key player in the global mineral sector”, signaling the country’s ambitions to leverage its vast natural resources for economic growth, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Addressing the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad, COAS said that Pakistan should position itself as a future leader in mineral resources with guaranteed security for international investors.

“I am absolutely convinced Pakistan is ready to emerge as a leader in the global mineral economy,” the Army Chief stated, emphasizing that “economic security has now become a vital component of national security.”

COAS asked global institutions to share expertise, identify investment opportunities, and partner in developing the country’s vast resource potential.

General Munir revealed that 27 Baloch students are currently training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina.

“Extracting Pakistan’s mineral wealth requires engineers, geologists, operators and skilled miners – which is why we’re sending students abroad for specialized training,” COAS said.

The Army Chief guaranteed “a robust security framework and proactive measures to protect partners’ interests,” while acknowledging tribal elders’ role in promoting mining activities in Balochistan.

Stressing industrialization, he insisted “investment must focus on refining and value-addition within Pakistan to optimize costs and diversify markets,” with parallel development of upstream/downstream mineral industries.

“With vast mineral deposits beneath our feet, skilled hands at work, and transparent policies in place, there’s no room for despair or inaction,” he said.