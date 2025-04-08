AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 07:47pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expelled more than 8,000 Afghan nationals in the past week in a fresh repatriation drive after the expiry of a March 31 deadline, the UNHCR said on Tuesday.

All Afghan nationals who have no legal documents to stay or those holding Afghan Citizen Cards had been warned by Islamabad to return home or face deportation.

Authorities say they have set up temporary centers in various cities to house the Afghan nationals before transporting them to Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.

At least 8,906 Afghan nationals have been deported since April 1, the UNHCR said in a WhatsApp message.

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

Islamabad says the drive is part of a campaign called the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan launched in late 2023.

Pakistan has in the past blamed militant attacks and crimes on Afghan citizens, who form the largest portion of migrants in the country. Afghanistan has rejected the accusations.

Kabul has termed the repatriation as forced deportation.

“There is no doubt that the forced deportation of Afghan migrants and this unilateral action is against all international, Islamic, and neighbourly principles,” Abdul Motalib Haqqani, a spokesman for the Afghan ministry of migration and repatriation, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Since this matter concerns two countries, it is essential to work on a mutually agreed mechanism to ensure the dignified return of Afghans to their homeland,” he said.

KPK, Balochistan: Afghan refugees’ repatriation begins

Pakistan says it plans to accelerate the drive to repatriate the roughly four million Afghans who crossed the border during 40 years of armed conflict in their home country and after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Human rights groups have raised concerns.

“Pakistan is abandoning its international commitment to not send people back to where their rights are at risk,” said Fereshta Abbasi of Afghanistan Human Rights Watch.

“All countries hosting Afghan refugees should maintain the position that Afghanistan is unsafe for returns.”

