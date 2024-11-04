COAS Asim Munir urges action on plight of Kashmiris, Palestinians

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir urged the world powers on Monday for an urgent action on the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians, the military’s media wing said.

He made these remarks while addressing the 28th annual conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centers at the Center for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) in Islamabad.

His remarks come as Israel continues its military offensive in Palestine despite growing calls for a ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s ground and aerial offensives have killed at least 43,374 Palestinians and wounded 102,261, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said in a statement. The toll includes 33 deaths in the previous 24 hours, the statement added.

Moreover, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has seen an increase in attacks after the region’s new government.

Since August 5, 2019, India has further escalated its occupation by stripping IIOJK of its special status and implementing measures to alter its demographic and political landscape.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference is being held for the first time in Pakistan from November 4 to 8.

During the event, the Army Chief also inaugurated the new building of CIPS.

The event was attended by the UN Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Police Advisor, Acting Deputy Military Advisor, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Rector of NUST.

In his address, the army chief pointed out that despite various efforts by the United Nations and other organisations to establish peace, the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians serves as a “stark reminder that much remains to be done.”

Issues faced by the people of Kashmir and Palestine demand “continuous efforts for peace,” he said and shed light on the challenges and dangers to global peace in the contemporary era.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and praised the country for hosting the conference.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Faiz Shah and the inspector general of training and evaluation welcomed the army chief.