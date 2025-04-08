Rupee falls further against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee saw slight decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.73, a loss of Re0.16 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the currency settled at 280.57.

Internationally, the safe havens yen and Swiss franc held near six-month highs on Tuesday while the US dollar nursed broad losses as financial markets grappled with mounting recession worries in the wake of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The currency markets were fragile but eerily calm in Asian trade after a volatile 24-hour period where the dollar reversed heavy losses against the safe haven currencies as traders took stock of the risk of a rapidly escalating trade war.

In currencies, investors have flocked to the Japanese yen and Swiss franc in the past week, seeking shelter from the market turmoil in traditional safe havens.

The yen was last slightly stronger at 147.325 per US dollar, near the six-month high of 144.82 touched on Friday. The Swiss franc last fetched 0.85665 per US dollar, also near a six-month high touched in the previous session.

While the dollar is typically known as a safe-haven asset, that status seems to be eroding as uncertainty over tariffs and concern over their impact on U.S. growth intensify.

Investors are wagering that the rising risk of an economic downturn could lead to a cut in U.S. interest rates as early as May and with more easing priced in this year, that would erode the dollar’s yield advantage.

The dollar index, which measures the US currencies against six other units, was 0.44% lower on Tuesday. The index is down over 1% since the tariffs were announced last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Tuesday but remained near four-year lows as a recovery in equity markets was outweighed by recession fears exacerbated by trade conflict between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

Brent futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.34 a barrel at 0913 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $60.88.

The two benchmarks had slumped by 14% and 15% respectively on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on all imports.