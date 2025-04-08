AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 08:20pm

Pakistanis can now avail a five-year visa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as “issues have been resolved”, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came during a meeting between Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the UAE ambassador at the Governor House in Karachi. UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi was also present at the occasion.

“Visa issues have been resolved — Pakistanis can now obtain a five-year visa,” said UAE ambassador Al-zaabi, according to a statement released from Sindh Governor House.

The UAE ambassador also invited Governor Tessori to visit the visa center established in Karachi, the statement said.

The development comes amid multiple reports during the last many months of increased scrutiny and visa rejections for Pakistanis willing to visit Dubai and other parts of the UAE.

However, authorities on both sides have rejected the reports, stating there was no ban on UAE visas to Pakistanis.

In November last year, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) rejected what it called an “impression” that the UAE had put a ban on issuing visas to Pakistani nationals.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, then FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said granting of visas to any individual was the “sovereign right and decision of the country concerned”.

“We do not subscribe to the impression that there is a ban on visas for Pakistani nationals as Pakistani nationals continue to travel to the UAE,” she said in reply to a query from Business Recorder then.

In an interview later in December, the UAE consul general also categorically rejected the impression that the UAE was rejecting visas to Pakistanis, emphasising that Pakistan remained a top priority for the UAE for business and investment.

uae United Arab Emirates UAE visas Kamran Khan Tessori Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi

Comments

200 characters

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories