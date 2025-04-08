AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 03:54pm
KARACHI: Barrick Gold’s Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan intends to lock in upwards of $2 billion in financing from international lenders, with term sheets signed by early Q3, its project director for the mine told Reuters on Tuesday.

The funding will support the development of the Reko Diq mine, one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold deposits, which is hoped to generate $70 billion in free cash flow and $90 billion in operating cash flow.

Barrick Gold and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan own the project jointly.

The financing for phase one of the project, which is expected to start production in 2028, is being discussed with multiple lenders.

In an interview with Reuters at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, the Reko Diq’s Project Director, Tim Cribb, said the mine is looking at $650 million from the International Finance Corporation and International Development Association.

Reko Diq to transform Pakistan into ‘top global mining jurisdictions’, says Barrick CEO

Cribb added that the mine is also in talks with the US Export-Import Bank for $500 million to $1 billion in financing, as well as $500 million from development finance institutions including the Asian Development Bank, Export Development Canada, and Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

“We expect to close the term sheet in either late Q2 or early Q3,” said Cribb.

He said railway financing talks are underway with the IFC and other lenders, with infrastructure costs estimated at $500-800 million, with roughly be $350 million as initial cost.

A recent feasibility study has upgraded the project’s scope, with phase one throughput increasing to 45 million tons per annum from 40 million, and phase two throughput rising to 90 million tons per annum from 80 million.

The mine life has been revised from 42 years to 37 years due to the rising throughput, although the company believes unaccounted-for minerals could extend the life to 80 years. The cost of phase one has also been revised upwards to $5.6 billion from $4 billion.

The World Bank plans to invest $2 billion annually in Pakistan’s infrastructure over the next decade.

The lenders are expected to secure offtake agreements, with potential clients including countries in Asia such as Japan and Korea, as well as European nations like Sweden and Germany, which are looking to secure copper supplies for their industries, Cribb said.

