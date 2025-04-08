AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 07:05pm

The United States has discontinued the Global Undergraduate Exchange programme (Global UGRAD) for students from Pakistan.

In an Instagram post, the United States Educational Foundation (USEF) Pakistan announced the programme’s termination on Tuesday.

“The United States Department of State informed USEFP that the global UGRAD-Pakistan Program will no longer be offered,” the statement read.

The programme over the years provided many Pakistani students opportunity to study in universities across the United States.

“We understand that this news may be disappointing, especially for those who applied this year and were looking forward to this opportunity,” the statement said, adding that over the years, the Global UGRAD programme has provided life-changing experiences to thousands of students, fostering academic growth, cultural exchange, and leadership development.“

“We are immensely proud of the impact this programme has had on its participants and the communities they have touched,” read the statement.

USAID Global UGRAD programme

