Nov 11, 2024
Pakistan

Australian army chief meets COAS, praises Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts

BR Web Desk Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:21pm

Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, the Chief of the Australian Army, met with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday and praised Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, the military’s media wing said.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly the global and regional security environment, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

COAS emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, noting the importance of strong bilateral relations in promoting shared goals of peace and stability.

Army chief meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in defense and security, recognizing the value of continued collaboration for regional and global peace.

Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and expressed his resolve to deepen bilateral defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, the Chief of the Australian Army laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada to honor Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was accorded a warm welcome, and a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented him with a guard of honor.

