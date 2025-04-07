AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.57 against US dollar
Recorder Report Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 04:23pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.57, a loss of Re0.1 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.31 or 0.11% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 280.47, against 280.16 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

It was a shorter week for currency trading due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The market remained closed from Monday to Wednesday and traded for only the last two days of the week.

Internationally, investors poured into safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc on Monday and heavily sold the risk-sensitive Australian dollar as the market rout from US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs deepened and fears of a global recession grew.

Asian stock markets and Wall Street futures dove and investors wagered that the mounting risk of recession could see US interest rates cut as early as May.

The US dollar was down 0.45% against the yen at 146.21 but had pared some losses after falling more than 1% against the Japanese currency earlier in the session.

The Swiss franc jumped more than 0.6% to 0.8548 per US dollar, extending its 2.3% surge against the greenback last week.

Both currencies have emerged as significant winners in the aftermath of Trump’s latest tariff salvo but others have not.

Trump’s tariff announcements wiped out nearly $6 trillion in value from U.S. stocks last week. When asked about the impact, Trump on Sunday said that sometimes medicine was needed to fix things, adding that he was not intentionally engineering a market sell-off.

More than 50 nations have reached out to the White House to begin trade talks. China, which has struck back with a slew of countermeasures including extra levies of 34% on all U.S. goods, said on Saturday “the market has spoken”.

Assets like government bonds and gold have also risen on safety bids.

While the dollar is also typically known to be a safe haven asset that status seems to be eroding as uncertainty over tariffs and concern over their impact on US growth intensify.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar was little changed at 102.81, having tumbled 1% last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses on Monday, falling 3% as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that would reduce demand for crude while OPEC+ readies a supply increase.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks both dropped to their lowest since April 2021.

Brent futures lost $1.94, or 3%, to $63.64 a barrel by 1130 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.94, or 3.1%, at $60.05.

Oil plunged by 7% on Friday as China ramped up tariffs on US goods, escalating a trade war that has led investors to price in a higher probability of recession.

Last week Brent and WTI lost 10.9% and 10.6%, respectively.

Oil prices US dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index interbank rate today dollar to pkr interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Trump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

NACTA establishes National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Trump’s tariff ‘medicine’ injects turmoil into global markets

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade conflict fuels recession fears

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

National development: wheel back on the track, says PM Shehbaz

Read more stories