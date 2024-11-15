Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 138,550 tons of cargo comprising 74,754 tonnes of import cargo and 63,796 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,754 comprised of 49,672 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,243 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,863 tonnes of Chickpeas & 18,976 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 63,796 comprised of 43,716 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 516 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,762 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,802 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 04 ships namely, Elenore, Hmm Oakland, Wan Hai 626 & Hafnia Nordica berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Polar Star, Independent Spirit, M13-11-24

PORT QASIM

A total of forteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Mol Presence and Maersk Cairo are left the port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, CMA CGM Pelleas, GFS Ruby, Amir Gas, Falmouth Bay and Nave Estella are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 200,766 tonnes, comprising 137,778 tonnes imports cargo and 62,988 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,809 Containers (2,478 TEUs Imports& 3,331 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hafnia Excellence, Al-Diab-II, GFS Ruby and Tolten & another ship ‘Wan Hai-316’ are carrying Mogas, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday 14th November, 2024.

