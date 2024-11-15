KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-2 Rishiri Disc Base Gac 11-11-2024
Galaxy Oil Pakistan
Op-3 Hafina Disc Alphine Marine 13-11-2024
Nordica Mogas Services
B-1 Elenore Disc Eastwind 13-11-2024
Chemical Shipping Co.
B-4/B-3 Da Xin Disc General Cosco Shipping 13-11-2024
Cargo Line Pak
B-5 Xing Load Ever Green Shipping
Ning Hai Rice & Logistics 08-11-2024
B-12/B-11 Vita Load Bulk Shipping 13-11-2024
Harmony Clinkers Agencies
B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024
Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Khalili Disc General Al Faizan 12-11-2024
Cargo International
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 27-10-2024
Danish 1 Rice Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24 Seastar Load Ocean 08-11-2024
Eneavour Rice Services
B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 12-11-2024
Express Container
B-28/B-29 Wan Disc. Load Rahmat 13-11-2024
Hai 626 Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 12-11-2024
Delhi Container Agencies
Sapt-4 Hmm Disc. Load United Marine 13-11-2024
Oakland Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ktmc 14-11-2024 Disc. Load United Marine
Delhi Container Agencies
Hmm 14-11-2024 Disc. Load United Marine
Oakland Container Agencies
Cetus 14-11-2024 Disc. Saetradeer
Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Mol 14-11-2024 D/L Container Ocean Express
Presence Network Pakistan
Navig8 15-11-2024 D/10000 Jet Oil Associated Liner
Montiel Agencies
Source 15-11-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Blessing Pakistan
X-Press 15-11-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Carina Ship Agency Pak
Grace
Bridge 15-11-2024 D/L Container Sea World
Northern
Practise 15-11-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Bulk
Guatemala 15-11-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Bulk Castor 15-11-2024 L/60000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Polar Star 14-11-2024 Tanker -
Independent
Spirit 14-11-2024 Container Ship -
M.T Quetta 14-11-2024 Tanker -
X-Press
Capella 14-11-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Team Rice Alpine Nov. 07, 2024
Bravo
MW-2 White Rice East Nov. 13, 2024
Fin Wind
MW-4 Crimson Coal Ocean Nov. 13, 2024
Delight World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Porto Coal GSA Nov. 12, 2024
Kioni
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Falmouth Coal Alpine Nov. 12, 2024
Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hafnia Palm oil Alpine Nov. 12, 2024
Atlantic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA Container CMA CGM Nov. 13, 2024
CGM Pelleas PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nave Gas oil Trans Nov. 13, 2024
Estella Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Kanoa Rice Universal Nov. 12, 2024
Ship.
FAP Mars-J Soya Bean Ocean Nov. 11, 2024
Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Amir Gas LPG M International Nov. 13, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Positano Container MSC PAK Nov. 14, 2024
Mol
Presence Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Cairo Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Pelleas Container CMA CGM PAK Nov. 14, 2024
GFS Ruby Container GAC -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Falmouth
Bay Coal Alpine -do-
Nave
Estella Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
GFS Ruby Container GAC Nov. 14, 2024
Tolten Container GAC -do-
Al-Diab-II LPG Universal Ship -do-
Hafnia
Excellence Mogas Trans Marine -do-
Singapore
Bulker Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Izumo
Hermes Rice Ocean Service -do-
Han Ren Rice East Wind -do-
Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do-
Xin Xiang He Rice East Wind -do-
Draft-Slayer Soya Bean Ocean Service -do-
Seed
Bentley-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
Golden Sun Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kouras
Queen Coal Trade Shore -do-
Jag Aanchal Gas oil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wan Hai-316 Container GAC Nov. 14th, 2024
=============================================================================
