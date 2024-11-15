AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 15, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-15

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-2              Rishiri        Disc Base      Gac                11-11-2024
                  Galaxy         Oil            Pakistan
Op-3              Hafina         Disc           Alphine Marine     13-11-2024
                  Nordica        Mogas          Services
B-1               Elenore        Disc           Eastwind           13-11-2024
                                 Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-4/B-3           Da Xin         Disc General   Cosco Shipping     13-11-2024
                                 Cargo          Line Pak
B-5               Xing           Load           Ever Green Shipping
                  Ning Hai       Rice           & Logistics        08-11-2024
B-12/B-11         Vita           Load           Bulk Shipping      13-11-2024
                   Harmony       Clinkers       Agencies
B-17/B-16         Cetus          Disc           Saetradeer         01-11-2024
                  Narwhal        Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Khalili        Disc General   Al Faizan          12-11-2024
                                 Cargo          International
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S Shipping       27-10-2024
                  Danish 1       Rice           Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25/B-24         Seastar        Load           Ocean              08-11-2024
                  Eneavour       Rice           Services
B-26/B-27         Ym             Disc Load      Inshipping         12-11-2024
                  Express        Container
B-28/B-29         Wan            Disc. Load     Rahmat             13-11-2024
                   Hai 626       Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Kmtc           Disc Load      United Marine      12-11-2024
                  Delhi          Container       Agencies
Sapt-4            Hmm            Disc. Load     United Marine      13-11-2024
                  Oakland        Container       Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ktmc              14-11-2024     Disc. Load                     United Marine
Delhi                            Container                           Agencies
Hmm               14-11-2024     Disc. Load                     United Marine
Oakland                          Container                           Agencies
Cetus             14-11-2024     Disc.                             Saetradeer
Narwhal                          Chickpeas                           Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Mol               14-11-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Express
Presence                                                     Network Pakistan
Navig8            15-11-2024     D/10000 Jet Oil             Associated Liner
Montiel                                                              Agencies
Source            15-11-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Blessing                                                             Pakistan
X-Press           15-11-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Carina                                                        Ship Agency Pak
Grace
Bridge            15-11-2024     D/L Container                      Sea World
Northern
Practise          15-11-2024     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
Bulk
Guatemala         15-11-2024     L/55000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
Bulk Castor       15-11-2024     L/60000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
Ship Sailed
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
Polar Star        14-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
Independent
Spirit            14-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
M.T Quetta        14-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
X-Press
Capella           14-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Team           Rice           Alpine          Nov. 07, 2024
                  Bravo
MW-2              White          Rice           East            Nov. 13, 2024
                  Fin                           Wind
MW-4              Crimson        Coal           Ocean           Nov. 13, 2024
                  Delight                        World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Porto          Coal           GSA             Nov. 12, 2024
                  Kioni
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Falmouth       Coal           Alpine          Nov. 12, 2024
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hafnia         Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 12, 2024
                   Atlantic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA            Container      CMA CGM         Nov. 13, 2024
                  CGM Pelleas                    PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nave           Gas oil        Trans           Nov. 13, 2024
                  Estella                       Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Kanoa          Rice           Universal       Nov. 12, 2024
                                                Ship.
FAP               Mars-J         Soya Bean      Ocean           Nov. 11, 2024
                                 Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Amir Gas       LPG            M International Nov. 13, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Positano          Container      MSC PAK                        Nov. 14, 2024
Mol
Presence          Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Cairo             Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Pelleas           Container      CMA CGM PAK                    Nov. 14, 2024
GFS Ruby          Container      GAC                                     -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Falmouth
Bay               Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Nave
Estella           Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
GFS Ruby          Container      GAC                            Nov. 14, 2024
Tolten            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Al-Diab-II        LPG            Universal Ship                          -do-
Hafnia
Excellence        Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
Singapore
Bulker            Rice           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Izumo
Hermes            Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Han Ren           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Kenmoonys         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Xin Xiang He      Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Draft-Slayer      Soya Bean      Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Seed
Bentley-I         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Golden Sun        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kouras
Queen             Coal           Trade Shore                             -do-
Jag Aanchal       Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Wan Hai-316       Container      GAC                          Nov. 14th, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

