KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 14, 2024) .

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-2 Rishiri Disc Base Gac 11-11-2024 Galaxy Oil Pakistan Op-3 Hafina Disc Alphine Marine 13-11-2024 Nordica Mogas Services B-1 Elenore Disc Eastwind 13-11-2024 Chemical Shipping Co. B-4/B-3 Da Xin Disc General Cosco Shipping 13-11-2024 Cargo Line Pak B-5 Xing Load Ever Green Shipping Ning Hai Rice & Logistics 08-11-2024 B-12/B-11 Vita Load Bulk Shipping 13-11-2024 Harmony Clinkers Agencies B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024 Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Khalili Disc General Al Faizan 12-11-2024 Cargo International Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 27-10-2024 Danish 1 Rice Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25/B-24 Seastar Load Ocean 08-11-2024 Eneavour Rice Services B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 12-11-2024 Express Container B-28/B-29 Wan Disc. Load Rahmat 13-11-2024 Hai 626 Container Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 12-11-2024 Delhi Container Agencies Sapt-4 Hmm Disc. Load United Marine 13-11-2024 Oakland Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ktmc 14-11-2024 Disc. Load United Marine Delhi Container Agencies Hmm 14-11-2024 Disc. Load United Marine Oakland Container Agencies Cetus 14-11-2024 Disc. Saetradeer Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Mol 14-11-2024 D/L Container Ocean Express Presence Network Pakistan Navig8 15-11-2024 D/10000 Jet Oil Associated Liner Montiel Agencies Source 15-11-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Blessing Pakistan X-Press 15-11-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Carina Ship Agency Pak Grace Bridge 15-11-2024 D/L Container Sea World Northern Practise 15-11-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Bulk Guatemala 15-11-2024 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Bulk Castor 15-11-2024 L/60000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Ship Sailed Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo Polar Star 14-11-2024 Tanker - Independent Spirit 14-11-2024 Container Ship - M.T Quetta 14-11-2024 Tanker - X-Press Capella 14-11-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Team Rice Alpine Nov. 07, 2024 Bravo MW-2 White Rice East Nov. 13, 2024 Fin Wind MW-4 Crimson Coal Ocean Nov. 13, 2024 Delight World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Porto Coal GSA Nov. 12, 2024 Kioni ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Falmouth Coal Alpine Nov. 12, 2024 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hafnia Palm oil Alpine Nov. 12, 2024 Atlantic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA Container CMA CGM Nov. 13, 2024 CGM Pelleas PAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nave Gas oil Trans Nov. 13, 2024 Estella Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Kanoa Rice Universal Nov. 12, 2024 Ship. FAP Mars-J Soya Bean Ocean Nov. 11, 2024 Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Amir Gas LPG M International Nov. 13, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Positano Container MSC PAK Nov. 14, 2024 Mol Presence Container GAC -do- Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= CMA CGM Pelleas Container CMA CGM PAK Nov. 14, 2024 GFS Ruby Container GAC -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine -do- Nave Estella Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= GFS Ruby Container GAC Nov. 14, 2024 Tolten Container GAC -do- Al-Diab-II LPG Universal Ship -do- Hafnia Excellence Mogas Trans Marine -do- Singapore Bulker Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths Izumo Hermes Rice Ocean Service -do- Han Ren Rice East Wind -do- Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do- Xin Xiang He Rice East Wind -do- Draft-Slayer Soya Bean Ocean Service -do- Seed Bentley-I Palm oil Alpine -do- Golden Sun Palm oil Alpine -do- Kouras Queen Coal Trade Shore -do- Jag Aanchal Gas oil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Wan Hai-316 Container GAC Nov. 14th, 2024 =============================================================================

