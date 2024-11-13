AGL 40.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dates and venues revealed for 2026 women’s Asian Cup in Australia

AFP Published 13 Nov, 2024 01:19pm

SYDNEY: The 2026 Women’s Asian Cup will take place between March 1-21, Football Australia announced Wednesday, with five stadiums to be used across the Gold Coast, Perth and Sydney.

Featuring Asia’s top 12 teams, the tournament will be played at Gold Coast Stadium, Parramatta Stadium and Stadium Australia in Sydney and Perth Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium.

The venue for the final is to be decided.

“Hosting this premier event reinforces Australia’s commitment to growing women’s football and celebrating the incredible talent within the Asian football community,” said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

“With world-class stadiums in iconic cities and the unwavering support of our state governments, we are set to deliver a tournament that will inspire players and fans alike.”

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

Australia, which saw bumper crowds when it co-hosted the Women’s World Cup with New Zealand last year, was awarded the event in March.

It was the only country left in the running for 2026 after Uzbekistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia all withdrew from bidding.

China will defend the title they won in 2020 when they beat South Korea in the final in India.

