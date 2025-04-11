AIRLINK 172.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.38%)
UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Obaid Abrar Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 08:50am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), has identified five preliminary bankable projects valued at over USD 1 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Thursday, held a follow-up meeting with Dr Samuel Rizk, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, who was accompanied by his team.

During the meeting, the UNDP team presented an overview of UNDP’s ongoing technical assistance to Pakistan in the development of bankable projects aimed at attracting investment and climate financing. Dr Rizk also provided a briefing on the upcoming 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) to be held in Spain later this year.

Pakistan’s sustainable development: Aurangzeb, UNDP official representative discuss joint efforts

Key discussions focused on finalising a portfolio of bankable projects and ensuring Pakistan’s proactive participation in FfD4 with a robust, investment-ready pipeline. Dr Rizk acknowledged the Government of Pakistan’s policy leadership in steering investment and climate financing initiatives in collaboration with government stakeholders and development partners.

Highlighting the significance of Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators and enhanced market ratings, Dr Rizk noted that FfD4 presents a strategic platform for Pakistan to engage global investors and unlock international climate and development financing.

Taking about five preliminary bankable projects, Dr Rizk informed that these projects span critical sectors, including green exports, bio-waste management, road infrastructure, domestic green private sector development, and green real estate.

Dr Rizk also shared that a preparatory mission from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) will visit Islamabad next week. The mission will facilitate planning and capacity-building sessions with federal and provincial governments, key stakeholders, and private sector partners in preparation for Pakistan’s participation in FfD4.

Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for UNDP’s continued support in advancing Pakistan’s climate and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) financing agenda. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a “whole-of-government” approach, directing the Inter-Ministerial Committee—comprising senior officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Planning and Development, Climate Change, Economic Affairs Division, Finance, and P3A—to work collaboratively on a dynamic, investment-attractive portfolio aligned with Pakistan’s structural reform and climate resilience priorities.

Concluding the meeting, the finance minister reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with UNDP and other development partners to drive sustainable, inclusive economic growth and enhance Pakistan’s role in global climate and development financing forums.

