AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
DFML 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
DGKC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.29%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.68%)
FFBL 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
FFL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
MLCF 41.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
NBP 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 193.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.43%)
PAEL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.75%)
PPL 151.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.48%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.97%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
SEARL 83.99 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (7.4%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.06%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
TPLP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.65%)
TREET 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
TRG 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,920 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 30,769 Increased By 17.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 93,511 Increased By 286.8 (0.31%)
KSE30 28,998 Increased By 112.8 (0.39%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2024 11:09am

Bruno Fernandes has been praised by fellow passengers after the Manchester United player came to the aid of a man who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon on Monday.

Fernandes, who scored one goal and created two more in United’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, was travelling to Portugal to join the squad for their Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia.

Susanna Lawson, a passenger on the flight, told UK outlet Business Cloud that she heard a shout for assistance after Fernandes had gone to the toilet at the rear of the plane.

Arsenal Premier League hopes hit by Newcastle defeat

“Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don’t know if he lost consciousness or not,” Lawson said.

“There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK.”

Portugal host Poland on Friday before travelling to face Croatia on Nov. 18.

Manchester United Bruno Fernandes

Comments

200 characters

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

DFIs having interests in IPPs move Nepra

Read more stories