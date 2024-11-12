Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 11, 2024) .

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Uog Disc. Trans 08-11-2024 Harriet G Mogas Maritime Op-2 M.T Disc. Pakistan National Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 09-11-2024 B-1 Polar Disc Alphine 11-11-2024 Star Chemicals Marine Services B-2 Tatlisu Load East Wind 09-11-2024 Ethanol Shipping Co. B-5 Xing Load Ever Green Shipping Ning Hai Rice & Logistics 08-11-2024 B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024 Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load N.S 18-10-2024 Rice Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Ttp Load MM 02-11-2024 Sun Rice service B-25/B-24 Seastar Load Ocean 08-11-2024 Eneavour Rice Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 AplGwangyang Disc Load CmaCgm 10-11-2024 Container Pakistan Sapt-3 HemmaBhum Disc Load United Marine 10-11-2024 Container Agencies Sapt-4 Valence Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 10-11-2024 Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Tatlisu 11-11-2024 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Valence 11-11-2024 Disc. Load Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan AplGwangyang 11-11-2024 Disc. Load Container CmaCgm Pakistan HemmaBhum 11-11-2024 Disc. Load Container United Marine Agencies M.T 11-11-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan Mardan National Ship. Corpt. ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Elenore 11-11-2024 D/17000 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Bow Cedar 11-11-2024 D/3200 Chemical Alphine Marine Services Seaspan 11-11-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Amazon Pakistan Wan Hai 626 12-11-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping X-Press 12-11-2024 D/L Container Xpress Capella Feeders Pakista Grace Bridge 12-11-2024 D/L Container Sea World KmtcDehli 12-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= One Matrix 11-11-2024 Container Ship - AlsClivia 11-11-2024 Container Ship - Sc Brilliant 11-11-2024 Tankers - Safeen Power 11-11-2024 Container Ship - Zhong Chang 538 11-11-2024 General Cargo - X-Press Salween 11-11-2024 Container Ship - Amorgos 11-11-2024 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Green Rice Global Nov. 09, 2024 Genie Maritime MW-2 Team Rice Alpine Nov. 07, 2024 Bravo MW-4 Ellirea Coal Ocean Nov. 05, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Malamir Coal Ocean Nov. 07, 2024 World PIBT Navios Coal Ocean Nov. 10, 2024 Sun World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Apollon-D Container GAC Nov. 10, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP East Soya East Nov. 08, 2024 Wind-1 Been S Wind FAP Tamrey-S Rice Ocean Nov. 08, 2024 Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Ogun LNG East Nov. 10, 2024 Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Milaha LNG GSA Nov. 10, 2024 Ras Laffan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC FSM LPG Universal Nov. 10, 2024 Shipp ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= One Reassurance Container GAC Nov. 11, 2024 Aristarchos Gas oil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= East Wind-1 Soya East Nov. 11, 2024 Been S Wind Tamrey-S Rice Ocean -do- Service Malamir Coal Ocean -do- World FSM LPG Universal -do- Shipp Apollon-D Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Kanoa Rice Universal Ship Nov. 11, 2024 Mars-J Soya Ocean -do- Bean Seed Service Nord Master Mogas Alpine -do- Hafnia Mogas Trans Waiting for Berths Excellence Marine White Fin Rice East Wind -do- Singapore Rice Ocean -do- Bulker World Izumo Rice Ocean -do- Hermes Service Han Ren Rice East Wind -do- Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do- Conti Courage Container MSC PAK -do- Draftslayer Soya Ocean -do- Bean Seed Service Falmouth Bay Coal Alpine -do- Crimson Delight Coal Ocean World -do- Nave Estella Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Navios Tempo Container GAC Nov. 11th, 2024 =============================================================================

