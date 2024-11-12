AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Nov 12, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 11, 2024) .

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Uog            Disc.          Trans              08-11-2024
                  Harriet G      Mogas          Maritime
Op-2              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         09-11-2024
B-1               Polar          Disc           Alphine            11-11-2024
                  Star           Chemicals      Marine Services
B-2               Tatlisu        Load           East Wind          09-11-2024
                                 Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-5               Xing           Load           Ever Green Shipping
                  Ning Hai       Rice           & Logistics        08-11-2024
B-17/B-16         Cetus          Disc           Saetradeer         01-11-2024
                  Narwhal        Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load           N.S                18-10-2024
                                 Rice           Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Ttp            Load           MM                 02-11-2024
                  Sun            Rice           service
B-25/B-24         Seastar        Load           Ocean              08-11-2024
                  Eneavour       Rice           Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            AplGwangyang   Disc Load      CmaCgm             10-11-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
Sapt-3            HemmaBhum      Disc Load      United Marine      10-11-2024
                                 Container      Agencies
Sapt-4            Valence        Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        10-11-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Tatlisu           11-11-2024     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Valence           11-11-2024     Disc. Load Container             Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
AplGwangyang      11-11-2024     Disc. Load Container                  CmaCgm
                                                                     Pakistan
HemmaBhum         11-11-2024     Disc. Load Container           United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
M.T               11-11-2024     Disc. Crude Oil                     Pakistan
Mardan                                                               National
                                                                 Ship. Corpt.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Elenore           11-11-2024     D/17000 Chemical          East Wind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Bow Cedar         11-11-2024     D/3200 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Seaspan           11-11-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Amazon                                                               Pakistan
Wan Hai 626       12-11-2024     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
X-Press           12-11-2024     D/L Container                         Xpress
Capella                                                       Feeders Pakista
Grace
Bridge            12-11-2024     D/L Container                      Sea World
KmtcDehli         12-11-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
One Matrix        11-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
AlsClivia         11-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Sc Brilliant      11-11-2024     Tankers                                    -
Safeen
Power             11-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Zhong
Chang 538         11-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
X-Press
Salween           11-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Amorgos           11-11-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Green          Rice           Global          Nov. 09, 2024
                  Genie                         Maritime
MW-2              Team           Rice           Alpine          Nov. 07, 2024
                  Bravo
MW-4              Ellirea        Coal           Ocean           Nov. 05, 2024
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Malamir        Coal           Ocean           Nov. 07, 2024
                                                World
PIBT              Navios         Coal           Ocean           Nov. 10, 2024
                  Sun                           World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Apollon-D      Container      GAC             Nov. 10, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               East           Soya           East            Nov. 08, 2024
                  Wind-1         Been S         Wind
FAP               Tamrey-S       Rice           Ocean           Nov. 08, 2024
                                                Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Ogun           LNG            East            Nov. 10, 2024
                                                Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Milaha         LNG            GSA             Nov. 10, 2024
                  Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              FSM            LPG            Universal       Nov. 10, 2024
                                                Shipp
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
One
Reassurance       Container      GAC                            Nov. 11, 2024
Aristarchos       Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
East Wind-1       Soya           East                           Nov. 11, 2024
                  Been S         Wind
Tamrey-S          Rice           Ocean                                   -do-
                                 Service
Malamir           Coal           Ocean                                   -do-
                                 World
FSM               LPG            Universal                               -do-
                                 Shipp
Apollon-D         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Kanoa             Rice           Universal Ship                 Nov. 11, 2024
Mars-J            Soya           Ocean                                   -do-
                  Bean Seed      Service
Nord
Master            Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia            Mogas          Trans                     Waiting for Berths
Excellence                       Marine
White
Fin               Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Singapore         Rice           Ocean                                   -do-
Bulker                           World
Izumo             Rice           Ocean                                   -do-
Hermes                           Service
Han Ren           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Kenmoonys         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Conti
Courage           Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Draftslayer       Soya           Ocean                                   -do-
                  Bean Seed      Service
Falmouth
Bay               Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Crimson
Delight           Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Nave Estella      Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios
Tempo             Container      GAC                          Nov. 11th, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

