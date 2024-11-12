KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (November 11, 2024) .
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Uog Disc. Trans 08-11-2024
Harriet G Mogas Maritime
Op-2 M.T Disc. Pakistan National
Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 09-11-2024
B-1 Polar Disc Alphine 11-11-2024
Star Chemicals Marine Services
B-2 Tatlisu Load East Wind 09-11-2024
Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-5 Xing Load Ever Green Shipping
Ning Hai Rice & Logistics 08-11-2024
B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024
Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load N.S 18-10-2024
Rice Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Ttp Load MM 02-11-2024
Sun Rice service
B-25/B-24 Seastar Load Ocean 08-11-2024
Eneavour Rice Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 AplGwangyang Disc Load CmaCgm 10-11-2024
Container Pakistan
Sapt-3 HemmaBhum Disc Load United Marine 10-11-2024
Container Agencies
Sapt-4 Valence Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 10-11-2024
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Tatlisu 11-11-2024 Load Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Valence 11-11-2024 Disc. Load Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
AplGwangyang 11-11-2024 Disc. Load Container CmaCgm
Pakistan
HemmaBhum 11-11-2024 Disc. Load Container United Marine
Agencies
M.T 11-11-2024 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan
Mardan National
Ship. Corpt.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Elenore 11-11-2024 D/17000 Chemical East Wind Shipping
Company
Bow Cedar 11-11-2024 D/3200 Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
Seaspan 11-11-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Amazon Pakistan
Wan Hai 626 12-11-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
X-Press 12-11-2024 D/L Container Xpress
Capella Feeders Pakista
Grace
Bridge 12-11-2024 D/L Container Sea World
KmtcDehli 12-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
One Matrix 11-11-2024 Container Ship -
AlsClivia 11-11-2024 Container Ship -
Sc Brilliant 11-11-2024 Tankers -
Safeen
Power 11-11-2024 Container Ship -
Zhong
Chang 538 11-11-2024 General Cargo -
X-Press
Salween 11-11-2024 Container Ship -
Amorgos 11-11-2024 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Green Rice Global Nov. 09, 2024
Genie Maritime
MW-2 Team Rice Alpine Nov. 07, 2024
Bravo
MW-4 Ellirea Coal Ocean Nov. 05, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Malamir Coal Ocean Nov. 07, 2024
World
PIBT Navios Coal Ocean Nov. 10, 2024
Sun World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Apollon-D Container GAC Nov. 10, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP East Soya East Nov. 08, 2024
Wind-1 Been S Wind
FAP Tamrey-S Rice Ocean Nov. 08, 2024
Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Ogun LNG East Nov. 10, 2024
Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Milaha LNG GSA Nov. 10, 2024
Ras Laffan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC FSM LPG Universal Nov. 10, 2024
Shipp
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
One
Reassurance Container GAC Nov. 11, 2024
Aristarchos Gas oil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
East Wind-1 Soya East Nov. 11, 2024
Been S Wind
Tamrey-S Rice Ocean -do-
Service
Malamir Coal Ocean -do-
World
FSM LPG Universal -do-
Shipp
Apollon-D Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Kanoa Rice Universal Ship Nov. 11, 2024
Mars-J Soya Ocean -do-
Bean Seed Service
Nord
Master Mogas Alpine -do-
Hafnia Mogas Trans Waiting for Berths
Excellence Marine
White
Fin Rice East Wind -do-
Singapore Rice Ocean -do-
Bulker World
Izumo Rice Ocean -do-
Hermes Service
Han Ren Rice East Wind -do-
Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do-
Conti
Courage Container MSC PAK -do-
Draftslayer Soya Ocean -do-
Bean Seed Service
Falmouth
Bay Coal Alpine -do-
Crimson
Delight Coal Ocean World -do-
Nave Estella Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Navios
Tempo Container GAC Nov. 11th, 2024
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments