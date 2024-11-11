AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

SAU leads Sindh’s universities in Google Certification Programme

Recorder Report Published November 11, 2024 Updated November 11, 2024 06:27am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has secured the top position among ten universities in Sindh by becoming the first to successfully complete the Google Career Certification Program under the Sindh Government’s support.

This milestone involved the participation of 150 students, including 100 from the main campus and 50 from its Umerkot campus. A certificate distribution ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment took place on Sunday at the Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium, hosted by SAU’s Information Technology Center.

In his address, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized that the university is making significant strides not only in agriculture but also in information technology. “Our graduates are excelling on both national and international platforms, bringing distinction to the university and the country with their skills and capabilities,” he stated.

Highlighting the rapid advancements in IT, Dr. Fateh Marri stressed the importance of transforming innovative ideas into practical applications. “With the growing need for AI, Agri-Tech, Agri-Business, and e-commerce, SAU is dedicated to developing new courses and curricula to equip our students for future opportunities,” he added.

Noor Muhammad Samoo, Secretary of Information, Science, and Technology, announced the Sindh Government’s plan to introduce a laptop scheme for university students. He noted that the forthcoming fourth industrial revolution in IT would bring groundbreaking changes, predicting a future where machines will challenge even their creators’ expertise. Samoo further explained, “For those unable to continue education after matriculation or intermediate, we are introducing IT courses that will provide essential skills. Our goal is to prepare graduates who can compete in the private sector and within international corporations.”

Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq, addressing the ceremony virtually, congratulated SAU for successfully completing the Google training program and announced plans to increase the number of program slots for the university in the future.

The ceremony also included a showcase of tech models created by SAU students, illustrating the practical skills they acquired through the certification program. The event concluded with certificate distribution, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Secretary IS&T Noor Muhammad Samoo, and university deans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh universities Sindh Agriculture University SAU Tandojam Google Certification Programme

Comments

200 characters

SAU leads Sindh’s universities in Google Certification Programme

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

Peshawar: prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories