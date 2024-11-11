SAU leads Sindh’s universities in Google Certification Programme

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has secured the top position among ten universities in Sindh by becoming the first to successfully complete the Google Career Certification Program under the Sindh Government’s support.

This milestone involved the participation of 150 students, including 100 from the main campus and 50 from its Umerkot campus. A certificate distribution ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment took place on Sunday at the Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium, hosted by SAU’s Information Technology Center.

In his address, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized that the university is making significant strides not only in agriculture but also in information technology. “Our graduates are excelling on both national and international platforms, bringing distinction to the university and the country with their skills and capabilities,” he stated.

Highlighting the rapid advancements in IT, Dr. Fateh Marri stressed the importance of transforming innovative ideas into practical applications. “With the growing need for AI, Agri-Tech, Agri-Business, and e-commerce, SAU is dedicated to developing new courses and curricula to equip our students for future opportunities,” he added.

Noor Muhammad Samoo, Secretary of Information, Science, and Technology, announced the Sindh Government’s plan to introduce a laptop scheme for university students. He noted that the forthcoming fourth industrial revolution in IT would bring groundbreaking changes, predicting a future where machines will challenge even their creators’ expertise. Samoo further explained, “For those unable to continue education after matriculation or intermediate, we are introducing IT courses that will provide essential skills. Our goal is to prepare graduates who can compete in the private sector and within international corporations.”

Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq, addressing the ceremony virtually, congratulated SAU for successfully completing the Google training program and announced plans to increase the number of program slots for the university in the future.

The ceremony also included a showcase of tech models created by SAU students, illustrating the practical skills they acquired through the certification program. The event concluded with certificate distribution, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Secretary IS&T Noor Muhammad Samoo, and university deans.

