Sunni religious schools: Saylani offers support to IT labs and networking

KARACHI: On the second day of the Sunni Scholars Convention (Islamic Leadership Summit) organized by Saylani Welfare International Trust and Darul Uloom Memon at Memon Masjid, Bolton Market, Saylani Education Board Chairman Afzal Chamariya emphasized the need to establish IT labs in Sunni religious schools nationwide.

He assured Saylani’s full support for this initiative. Esteemed scholars, including Maulana Abdul Habib Attari, a council member of Dawat-e-Islami, Saylani’s COO Muhammad Ghazal, Maulana Muhammad Adil Attari, Maulana Bilal Raza Madani, Maulana Shoaib Madani, Maulana Shah Room Bacha, Mufti Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan Naqshbandi, Tasleem Raza, Mufti Ilyas Rizvi Ashrafi, and Maulana Haq-ul-Nabi Sikandari, also spoke at the convention.

The scholars from across the country agreed to gradually modernize religious education in line with Saylani’s suggestions. In his speech, Maulana Abdul Habib Attari highlighted that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented the companions and Ahl al-Bayt as guiding lights, and that scholars are inheritors of the Prophets. He stressed that today’s scholars must adapt to modern demands to spread and promote Islam. Using Dawat-e-Islami as an example, he noted that an ordinary man, Maulana Ilyas Qadri, established a global network of Dawat-e-Islami, proving that passion and sincerity, rather than resources, are crucial for success. He urged teachers and students to enhance their morals and conduct, emphasizing that if students can memorize the Quran, they can also master IT.

