AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-10

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Legal experts and tax advisers have sought an urgent clarification from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to explain whether previous rebates are still allowed on immovable properties in Karachi under the new S.R.O.1724 (I)/2024.

In this regard, Kapadia Law Associates Karachi has written a letter to the FBR Chairman on the clarification of the valuation table of Karachi.

According to the communication to the FBR, reference has been made to S.R.O. 1724 (I)/2024 issued by the FBR.

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

In current notification issued on October 29, 2024 there are no such kind of rebates allowed as compare to previous notification. The FBR needs to clarify whether previous rebates are still allowed on additional storeyed of the residential bungalows/old constructions and old flats/apartments.

In earlier notification No. S.R.O.345(I)/2022, in which rebates were allowed in the following manner:-

i. Values in the above Table are in rupees.

ii. Value is per square yard of the covered area of ground floor plus covered area for the additional floors.

iii. Commercial property built up value is per square yard of the covered area of the ground floor plus covered area of the additional floors, if any.

iv. Built up industrial property value is per square yard of the entire plot area plus covered area of the plot per square foot. v. Value in respect of a residential building consisting of more than one storey shall be increased by 25% for each additional story i.e. value of each storey other than ground floor shall be calculated @25% of the value of the ground floor.

vi. A property which does not appear to fall in any of the categories shall be deemed to fall in the adjacent lowest category of the Appendix.

vii. Whether the land has been granted for more than one purpose viz. residential, commercial and industrial, the valuation in such a case shall be the mean/average prescribed rate.

viii. A flat means the covered residential tenement having separate property nit number/sub-property unit number.

ix. In residential, multi storey building, additional storey shall be charged if it consists of bed room and bath room.

x. The rates for basements of built in commercial property in categories I, II, II and IV shall be Rs 13,500 per square yard.

xi. High Rises at Serial Number No. 44 of Appendix means a building with Storeys above ground plus five.

xii. The value of residential built up property (including basement and first floor) is allowed to be reduced according to the specified criteria.

xiii. The value of the built up property (Flats and Apartments) is allowed to reduce according to the given criteria.

xiv. The value of commercial built up property is allowed to be reduced according to the specified criteria.

xv. The value of Commercial Plots of Defence Housing Authority facing Khayaban is increased by 10%.

xvi. The value of commercial built up excluding ground floor is reduced by 25%;

xvii. The value of Residential Plots (Defence Housing Authority) of specified categories may be decreased by 25%.

Under the said circumstances, FBR Chairman is requested to issue proper clarification in the interest of the general public that previous rebates are still allowed on additional storeyed of the residential bungalows/old constructions and old flats/apartments, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Tax FBR Experts

Comments

200 characters

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories