AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-10

KP govt launches two solarization projects worth Rs55bn

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has initiated the execution of two mega solarization projects of Rs.55 billion for all public buildings and provision of solar units to households having low income, with the aim to overcome the electricity crisis and make the province load shedding free.

Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between Bank of Khyber (BOK) and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) for the implementation of Solarization projects, at a ceremony held here at Chief Minister’s House with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest. Besides newly appointed Special Assistant to CM for Energy and Power Tariq Sadozai, higher authorities of Energy and Power, Finance departments and PEDO also attended the MoUs signing ceremony.

As per MoUs, under solarization of public buildings across the province project, all public buildings including hospitals, universities, colleges, schools, police stations, prisons, tube wells, street lights and other government offices will be solarized.

The estimated cost of the overall project is Rs20 billion. Initially, 13000 public buildings have been identified for conversion to solar energy and their solarization will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs15 billion.

Moreover, under solarization of houses project, a total of 130,000 households having low income will be provided with solar units. Out of total, 65000 households will be provided solar units free of cost whereas as remaining 65000 houses will be provided solar units at 50 percent contribution by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 50 percent by the beneficiaries.

The overall estimated cost of the project is around 35 billion rupees. Under the project, round-about 100,000 houses of settled districts and 30,000 houses of merged districts will be converted to solar energy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the incumbent provincial government was making huge investment in energy sector aimed at ensuring availability of load shedding free electricity to citizens alongside enhancing the revenue for the province. He added that, in solarization, those areas would be prioritized where load shedding and losses are comparatively high. The Chief Minister noted that providing solar units would alleviate the heavy burden of electricity bills on citizens and ensure power supply without load shedding. He added that solarization of government buildings would result in significant savings on account of electricity bills. “This year’s budget has been named as Green Budget, newly initiated solarization schemes are of national importance, and their implementation would reduce the burden on the national grid as well,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP govt solarization

Comments

200 characters

KP govt launches two solarization projects worth Rs55bn

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories