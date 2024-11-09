AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

BR Web Desk Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 01:38pm

Hyundai-Nishat Motors has slashed the prices of its vehicles in the range of Rs200,000-800,000 in its Tuscon and SANTA FE Hybrid series.

The price of SANTA FE Hybrid AWD Signature has been reduced by Rs800,000 to Rs13.899 million from Rs14.699 million.

Whereas, the SANTA FE Hybrid FWD Smart will be selling at Rs12.49 million after a price reduction of Rs500,000,

Moreover, the popular crossover SUV Tucson AWD Black Single-Tone will now be selling for Rs8.784 million after a price drop of Rs200,000, while its Beige Two-Tone variant is now available at Rs8.709 million.

The company also reduced prices of Tucson FWD GLS Sport, Tuscon FWD GLS by Rs200,000 each to Rs8.08 million and Rs7.115 million, respectively.

Experts attributed the decline to several factors.

“Car sales have subdued in recent months, while the number of players in the market has increased, which has intensified competition,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Equities at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

As a result, companies are compelled to sell at competitive prices, he said.

“Secondly, many of these cars have new models on the way, and whenever new models are released, offers with price reductions are often introduced in the outgoing model to clear out the inventory.

“In this way, the inventory is cleared, making room for the launch of the latest model.”

Experts further said that the new electric vehicle launches are also giving tough times to companies. “So these promotional offers will help companies revive sales,” they said.

Days ago, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain told media persons that the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy will be announced by the end of this month to promote the usage of EVs in the country.

He said the government has earmarked $4 billion to promote EVs.

Hyundai Hyundai Nishat Motor Tuscon SANTA FE Hybrid SANTA FE Hybrid AWD Signature SANTA FE Hybrid FWD Smart SUV Tucson AWD Black Single Tone Beige Two Tone Tucson FWD GLS

Comments

200 characters

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Read more stories