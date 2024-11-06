AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Nov 06, 2024
Markets

Electric Vehicle policy to be announced by end of November: Tanveer

BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:33pm

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday that the Electric Policy will be announced by the end of this month to promote electric vehicles in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media in Islamabad today.

The minister said it was the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to introduce electric vehicles in the country.

“Some manufacturers are already making two and three-wheelers in Pakistan,” Tanveer said, adding that three-wheelers, made in Pakistan, are also being exported.

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

He said the government, under the leadership of PM Shehbaz, has earmarked $4 billion to promote electric vehicles. He said the government will provide subsidies on two-wheelers.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said one hundred e-bikes will be distributed free of cost among students, who will be toppers of their institutions.

The minister further said 40 charging stations will be established on the motorways, whereas around 300 such facilities will be set up along highways and other places.

