Uplift schemes worth Rs3.6bn approved

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 07:14am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved two development schemes worth Rs 3.6 billion relating to the construction sector.

The approval was accorded in its 44th meeting of the fiscal year 2024-25 which was held under the chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes include construction of the Judicial Complex at Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs 1459.645 million and the construction of a Judicial Complex at District Headquarter Jhang at the cost of Rs 2142.679 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.

