FDA intensifies drive against illegal commercialization

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, the departmental drive against illegal commercialization has been intensified. In this regard, FDA enforcement took action and sealed 16 commercial properties (plots) for unauthorized construction in various residential colonies.

According to the details, under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, headed by State Officer Anib Aslam Randhawa, the enforcement team of FDA visited various residential colonies under the control of FDA.

During checking some residential plots were being used for business purposes without obtaining approval in Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony and Gulberg. Against whom, taking departmental action, the plots were sealed and the owners were instructed to take formal approval for conversion of residential properties into commercial properties and deposit the stipulated dues immediately. Otherwise, criminal cases can also be registered against the culprits for further violations in this regard.

Among the plots which were sealed, Millat Town Plot No. 238,239, Allama Iqbal Colony G Block Quarter No. 443,374,462,463,26, 13,448, Gulberg A Block Plot No. 302, 306, Gulberg C Block Plot No. 131,132,295,312 and B Block Plot No. 72 are included.

Owners have been warned by FDA administration to avoid illegal commercialization and get formal approval for conversion of residential plots to commercial as per rules and regulations or face further legal action and heavy fines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024