AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

FDA intensifies drive against illegal commercialization

Press Release Published 09 Nov, 2024 08:08am

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, the departmental drive against illegal commercialization has been intensified. In this regard, FDA enforcement took action and sealed 16 commercial properties (plots) for unauthorized construction in various residential colonies.

According to the details, under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, headed by State Officer Anib Aslam Randhawa, the enforcement team of FDA visited various residential colonies under the control of FDA.

During checking some residential plots were being used for business purposes without obtaining approval in Millat Town, Allama Iqbal Colony and Gulberg. Against whom, taking departmental action, the plots were sealed and the owners were instructed to take formal approval for conversion of residential properties into commercial properties and deposit the stipulated dues immediately. Otherwise, criminal cases can also be registered against the culprits for further violations in this regard.

Among the plots which were sealed, Millat Town Plot No. 238,239, Allama Iqbal Colony G Block Quarter No. 443,374,462,463,26, 13,448, Gulberg A Block Plot No. 302, 306, Gulberg C Block Plot No. 131,132,295,312 and B Block Plot No. 72 are included.

Owners have been warned by FDA administration to avoid illegal commercialization and get formal approval for conversion of residential plots to commercial as per rules and regulations or face further legal action and heavy fines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Faisalabad Development Authority commercial properties Muhammad Asif Chaudhry illegal commercialization

Comments

200 characters

FDA intensifies drive against illegal commercialization

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories