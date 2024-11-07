Meat processing, alternate energy sectors: Irish team exploring investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD: A high-potential delegation from Republic of Ireland is in Pakistan to seek avenues of joint ventures (JVs) with Pakistani entrepreneurs.

The delegation which came on November 4 will continue its engagements till November 13, 2024.

Talking to Business Recorder, Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Attaché in Manchester (UK) Awais Hussain Farooqi said that the delegation has kicked off with its meetings in Islamabad and will move to three main cities in the country to explore targeted investment opportunities in meat processing and alternate energy sectors in Pakistan, with a special focus on solar panel manufacturing and refurbishing.

According to him, the delegation has brought a potential investment range of €100–400 million, offering significant economic value to both nations, adding that the visit was made possible through the exceptional support of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ireland and the proactive engagement of Asim Sattar, a dedicated Pakistani businessman in Ireland.

He also appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for the on-ground management, and for their efficient coordination in arranging online meetings with key companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024