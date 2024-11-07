Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Pm Disc HSD Gac 03-11-2024 Monarch Pakistan B-4 Ualf Dubai Disc Load Golden 01-11-2024 Container Shipping Line B-10/B-11 V Star Load Bulk Shipping 05-11-2024 Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Global Disc Dap WmaShipcare 29-10-2024 Harmony Services B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024 Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 18-10-2024 Nmb-1 Al Qassim Load Cow Latif Trading 04-11-2024 Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Ttp Sun Load Rice MM service 02-11-2024 B-25 Turan C Load Rice Ocean World 27-10-2024 B-26/B-27 Borkum Disc Load International 05-11-2024 Container Ship & Port Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Zhong Gu Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 05-11-2024 Ji Nan Container Agency Sapt-4 Gfs Giselle Disc Load East Wind 05-11-2024 Container Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Uafl Dubai 06-11-2024 Disc Load Golden Shipping Container Line ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Sargodha 06-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Ever Excel 05-11-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Damsgaard 07-11-2024 D/4000 East Wind Chemical Shipping Company Uog Harriet G 07-11-2024 D/55000 Trans Maritime Ever Utile 07-11-2024 D/L Containe Green Pak Shipping Msc United 07-11-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency Viii Pakistan X-Press 07-11-2024 D/L Container Xpress Feeders Odyssey Pakistan Daiwan Hero 07-11-2024 L/26000 Cement Crystal Sea Service ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Yang He 06-11-2024 General Cargo - Gfs Giselle 06-11-2024 Container Ship - Addison 06-11-2024 Container Ship - Irene 06-11-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Karam-14 Cement East Wind Nov. 05, 2024 MW-2 DA G-Cargo Cosco Nov. 02, 2024 Qingxia Shipping MW-4 Ellirea Coal Ocean World Nov. 05, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT African Coal Alpine Nov. 04, 2024 Finfoot ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Nov. 05, 2024 Detroit ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Nov. 05, 2024 Raina ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Olympic Furnace oil Alpine Nov. 05, 2024 Sea ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Morning Rice Ocean Oct. 30, 2024 Services FAP Ph Giang Rice Ocean World Oct. 31, 2024 Minh ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Maya LPG Merchant Nov. 5, 2024 Gas-1 Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine Nov. 6, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Raina Container MSC PAK Nov. 6, 2024 Maersk Detroit Container GAC -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Morning Rice Ocean Services -do- African Finfoot Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= AU Tauras Palm oil Alpine Nov. 6, 2024 Venus LPG Trans Marine -do- Marathopolis Container GAC -do- Team Bravo Rice Alpine Waiting for Berths Green Genie Rice Global Maritime -do- Tamrey-S Rice Ocean Service -do- White Fin Rice East Wind -do- Singapore Bulker Rice Ocean World -do- Izumo Hermes Rice Ocean Service -do- Han Ren Rice East Wind -do- Kanoa Rice Universal Ship -do- Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do- Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do- Serv Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do- EVA Pearl Chemicals East Wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= APL Southampton Container GAC Nov. 6, 2024 Atlantic Ibis Container GAC Nov. 7, 2024 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024