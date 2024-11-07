AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Markets Print 2024-11-07

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Pm             Disc HSD       Gac                03-11-2024
                  Monarch                       Pakistan
B-4               Ualf Dubai     Disc Load      Golden             01-11-2024
                                 Container      Shipping Line
B-10/B-11         V Star         Load           Bulk Shipping      05-11-2024
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Global         Disc Dap       WmaShipcare        29-10-2024
                  Harmony                       Services
B-17/B-16         Cetus          Disc           Saetradeer         01-11-2024
                  Narwhal        Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Danish 1    Load Rice      N.S Shipping       18-10-2024
Nmb-1             Al Qassim      Load Cow       Latif Trading      04-11-2024
                                                Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Ttp Sun        Load Rice      MM service         02-11-2024
B-25              Turan C        Load Rice      Ocean World        27-10-2024
B-26/B-27         Borkum         Disc Load      International      05-11-2024
                                 Container      Ship &
                                                Port Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Zhong Gu       Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    05-11-2024
                  Ji Nan         Container      Agency
Sapt-4            Gfs Giselle    Disc Load      East Wind          05-11-2024
                                 Container      Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai        06-11-2024     Disc Load                    Golden Shipping
                                 Container                               Line
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Sargodha      06-11-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Ever Excel        05-11-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Damsgaard         07-11-2024     D/4000                             East Wind
                                 Chemical                    Shipping Company
Uog Harriet G     07-11-2024     D/55000                       Trans Maritime
Ever Utile        07-11-2024     D/L Containe                       Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Msc United        07-11-2024     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
Viii                                                                 Pakistan
X-Press           07-11-2024     D/L Container                 Xpress Feeders
Odyssey                                                              Pakistan
Daiwan Hero       07-11-2024     L/26000 Cement                   Crystal Sea
                                                                      Service
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Yang He       06-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
Gfs Giselle       06-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Addison           06-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Irene             06-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Karam-14       Cement         East Wind       Nov. 05, 2024
MW-2              DA             G-Cargo        Cosco           Nov. 02, 2024
                  Qingxia                       Shipping
MW-4              Ellirea        Coal           Ocean World     Nov. 05, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              African        Coal           Alpine          Nov. 04, 2024
                  Finfoot
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Nov. 05, 2024
                  Detroit
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Nov. 05, 2024
                  Raina
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Olympic        Furnace oil    Alpine          Nov. 05, 2024
                  Sea
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Morning        Rice           Ocean           Oct. 30, 2024
                                                Services
FAP               Ph Giang       Rice           Ocean World     Oct. 31, 2024
                  Minh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Maya           LPG            Merchant         Nov. 5, 2024
                  Gas-1                         Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Asia Liberty      Palm oil       Alpine                          Nov. 6, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Raina         Container      MSC PAK                         Nov. 6, 2024
Maersk Detroit    Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Morning           Rice           Ocean Services                          -do-
African Finfoot   Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
AU Tauras         Palm oil       Alpine                          Nov. 6, 2024
Venus             LPG            Trans Marine                            -do-
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Team Bravo        Rice           Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Green Genie       Rice           Global Maritime                         -do-
Tamrey-S          Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
White Fin         Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Singapore
Bulker            Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Izumo
Hermes            Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Han Ren           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Kanoa             Rice           Universal Ship                          -do-
Kenmoonys         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Jaru Bhum         Container      United Marine                           -do-
                                 Serv
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Pearl         Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton       Container      GAC                             Nov. 6, 2024
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                             Nov. 7, 2024
=============================================================================

