KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 06, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Pm Disc HSD Gac 03-11-2024
Monarch Pakistan
B-4 Ualf Dubai Disc Load Golden 01-11-2024
Container Shipping Line
B-10/B-11 V Star Load Bulk Shipping 05-11-2024
Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Global Disc Dap WmaShipcare 29-10-2024
Harmony Services
B-17/B-16 Cetus Disc Saetradeer 01-11-2024
Narwhal Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Danish 1 Load Rice N.S Shipping 18-10-2024
Nmb-1 Al Qassim Load Cow Latif Trading 04-11-2024
Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Ttp Sun Load Rice MM service 02-11-2024
B-25 Turan C Load Rice Ocean World 27-10-2024
B-26/B-27 Borkum Disc Load International 05-11-2024
Container Ship &
Port Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Zhong Gu Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 05-11-2024
Ji Nan Container Agency
Sapt-4 Gfs Giselle Disc Load East Wind 05-11-2024
Container Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Uafl Dubai 06-11-2024 Disc Load Golden Shipping
Container Line
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Sargodha 06-11-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Ever Excel 05-11-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Damsgaard 07-11-2024 D/4000 East Wind
Chemical Shipping Company
Uog Harriet G 07-11-2024 D/55000 Trans Maritime
Ever Utile 07-11-2024 D/L Containe Green Pak
Shipping
Msc United 07-11-2024 D/L Container Msc Agency
Viii Pakistan
X-Press 07-11-2024 D/L Container Xpress Feeders
Odyssey Pakistan
Daiwan Hero 07-11-2024 L/26000 Cement Crystal Sea
Service
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Yang He 06-11-2024 General Cargo -
Gfs Giselle 06-11-2024 Container Ship -
Addison 06-11-2024 Container Ship -
Irene 06-11-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Karam-14 Cement East Wind Nov. 05, 2024
MW-2 DA G-Cargo Cosco Nov. 02, 2024
Qingxia Shipping
MW-4 Ellirea Coal Ocean World Nov. 05, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT African Coal Alpine Nov. 04, 2024
Finfoot
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Nov. 05, 2024
Detroit
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Nov. 05, 2024
Raina
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Olympic Furnace oil Alpine Nov. 05, 2024
Sea
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Morning Rice Ocean Oct. 30, 2024
Services
FAP Ph Giang Rice Ocean World Oct. 31, 2024
Minh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Maya LPG Merchant Nov. 5, 2024
Gas-1 Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine Nov. 6, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Raina Container MSC PAK Nov. 6, 2024
Maersk Detroit Container GAC -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Morning Rice Ocean Services -do-
African Finfoot Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
AU Tauras Palm oil Alpine Nov. 6, 2024
Venus LPG Trans Marine -do-
Marathopolis Container GAC -do-
Team Bravo Rice Alpine Waiting for Berths
Green Genie Rice Global Maritime -do-
Tamrey-S Rice Ocean Service -do-
White Fin Rice East Wind -do-
Singapore
Bulker Rice Ocean World -do-
Izumo
Hermes Rice Ocean Service -do-
Han Ren Rice East Wind -do-
Kanoa Rice Universal Ship -do-
Kenmoonys Rice Ocean World -do-
Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do-
Serv
Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do-
EVA Pearl Chemicals East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
APL
Southampton Container GAC Nov. 6, 2024
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC Nov. 7, 2024
=============================================================================
