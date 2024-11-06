AGL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (9.24%)
AIRLINK 129.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
BOP 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.13%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.4%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.06%)
DGKC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
FCCL 35.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
FFBL 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.04%)
MLCF 42.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.19%)
OGDC 181.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.82%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PPL 146.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PRL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.19%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
SEARL 71.12 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.13%)
TELE 7.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.76%)
TRG 50.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 9,863 Increased By 57.1 (0.58%)
BR30 29,891 Increased By 212.8 (0.72%)
KSE100 92,679 Increased By 374.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 28,895 Increased By 54.7 (0.19%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghan opium cultivation bounces and shifts two years after ban, UN says

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 10:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VIENNA: Opium poppy production in Afghanistan, long the world’s dominant supplier of the raw material for heroin, has risen by a fifth in the second full year since the Taliban banned it but remains a fraction of pre-ban levels, a UN report said on Wednesday.

The Taliban’s supreme spiritual leader banned the cultivation of narcotics in April 2022.

That prompted opium farming in the country to plummet an estimated 95% in 2023, according to an annual survey by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

This year, cultivation increased an estimated 19% to 12,800 hectares (32,000 acres) and the centre of production shifted from its traditional heartland, the country’s southwest, to the northeast, the latest UNODC report published on Tuesday said.

“Despite the increase in 2024, opium poppy cultivation remains far below 2022, when an estimated 232,000 hectares were cultivated,” the UNODC said in a statement.

Dry opium prices stabilized around $730 a kilogram in the first half of this year, far above the pre-ban average of $100, the report said. Last year’s report said that in August 2023 those farm-gate prices had reached a “20-year peak” of $408.

In Afghanistan’s southwestern region, which borders Pakistan and accounted for almost half the country’s production in 2023, cultivation collapsed 65% this year, the report said.

Of that region’s poppy-farming provinces, the only exception was Helmand, which saw a 434% increase but from a low base.

Poppy growth down 95% in Afghanistan since Taliban ban: UN

In the northeastern region, which borders Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, cultivation surged 381% this year to 7,563 hectares, four times the area cultivated in the southwest, the second-biggest producer, the report said.

Almost all the northeast’s production was in one province, Badakhshan, a mountainous area that includes a stretch of the Hindu Kush and Afghanistan’s relatively short border with China.

“The high prices and dwindling opium stocks may encourage farmers to flout the ban, particularly in areas outside of traditional cultivation centers, including neighboring countries,” the UNODC said.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban UNODC opium Opium poppy production Taliban banned

Comments

200 characters

Afghan opium cultivation bounces and shifts two years after ban, UN says

Renegotiating or terminating contracts with IPPs: up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Punjab sets up ‘smog war room’ to combat hazardous air

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Oil falls on stock build, firm dollar ahead of US election results

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

Read more stories