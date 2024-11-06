Smog awareness counter set up at LGH: ‘Punjab govt taking serious steps to control smog’

LAHORE: Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar visited various wards of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) including the “Smog Awareness Counter” established in the Emergency department.

While distributing awareness pamphlets based on preventive measures to avoid smog, he said the Punjab government is taking serious measures to control the smog. In this context it is the responsibility of the health professionals to monitor the smog in hospitals and private clinics, he said.

He added that health professionals should provide complete awareness to the people coming for medical treatment about the precautions to be taken to stay safe from smog.

He highlighted that smog can be more deadly for the patients suffering from respiratory system, eye irritation, asthma and heart diseases and people with weak immunity need to take special precautions, in this regard.

Principal PGMI underscored the precautionary measures to prevent smog and told citizens to use water as much as possible, wear glasses while traveling, wash face, eyes, nose and hands frequently, avoid cold drinks & outside the houses, keep doors and windows closed and use a face mask or handkerchief.

He said that especially motorcyclists and pedestrians should make sure to use face masks to reduce smog and carbon in the air and various types of toxic gases emitted by vehicles cannot harm them.

He said that special attention should be paid to the fitness of the vehicles so that the silencers of the vehicles do not poison the breath of the citizens. He added that smog poses more risks to the health of the elderly, pregnant women and kids so we have to follow the Government SOPs as conscious citizens. He urged the media to play their positive role and inform the citizens about smog protection and preventive measures, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024