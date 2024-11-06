AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

Smog awareness counter set up at LGH: ‘Punjab govt taking serious steps to control smog’

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

LAHORE: Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar visited various wards of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) including the “Smog Awareness Counter” established in the Emergency department.

While distributing awareness pamphlets based on preventive measures to avoid smog, he said the Punjab government is taking serious measures to control the smog. In this context it is the responsibility of the health professionals to monitor the smog in hospitals and private clinics, he said.

He added that health professionals should provide complete awareness to the people coming for medical treatment about the precautions to be taken to stay safe from smog.

He highlighted that smog can be more deadly for the patients suffering from respiratory system, eye irritation, asthma and heart diseases and people with weak immunity need to take special precautions, in this regard.

Principal PGMI underscored the precautionary measures to prevent smog and told citizens to use water as much as possible, wear glasses while traveling, wash face, eyes, nose and hands frequently, avoid cold drinks & outside the houses, keep doors and windows closed and use a face mask or handkerchief.

He said that especially motorcyclists and pedestrians should make sure to use face masks to reduce smog and carbon in the air and various types of toxic gases emitted by vehicles cannot harm them.

He said that special attention should be paid to the fitness of the vehicles so that the silencers of the vehicles do not poison the breath of the citizens. He added that smog poses more risks to the health of the elderly, pregnant women and kids so we have to follow the Government SOPs as conscious citizens. He urged the media to play their positive role and inform the citizens about smog protection and preventive measures, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

smog Lahore General Hospital LGH Prof Dr Muhammad Al Fareed Zafar Smog awareness counter

Comments

200 characters

Smog awareness counter set up at LGH: ‘Punjab govt taking serious steps to control smog’

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories